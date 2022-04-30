Players will be able to venture into deep space without fear of running out of fuel.

The pharaonic development of Cloud Empire Games It continues to update its alpha version and after the reorganization that the roadmaps have undergone, the space simulator continues to receive updates. Star Citizen has released the version Alpha 3.17 that, although it does not bring great content, it includes interesting news.

Among the new features, Cloud Imperium adds the possibility that players can sell inventory items, including loot we may have found and items we may have snatched from other players. The game also receives a system for refuel between shipsfacilitating exploration without the risk of being stranded in deep space.

Alpha 3.17 update integrates mining toolsAs you have shared DSOGthe update also integrates mining devices that modify the rock breaking process, making it faster, easier and more beneficial. As for ships, Star Citizen welcomes the MISC Hull Aspecially designed for transporting large loads through space.

The Alpha 3.17 update implements rivers in a first stage to integrate water courses in-universe, though this will be fleshed out in future updates. Regarding locations, the patch adds the Maria Pure of Heart Hospital in Lorville. If you want to review all the details about this latest update, you can find Alpha 3.17 patch notes on the Cloud Imperium Games website.

More about: Star Citizen, Space Simulator and Cloud Imperium.