Cloud Imperium games, developer of Star Citizen has released a new video showing a feature that will be added in the game.

In the first part of the video we see the Snake Pit track on Clio, surprisingly released in alpha 3.17.2, which is a lot of fun but the real flab pokes out in the second half of the footage.

In this section you can see the alpha 3.8 and the release of tracks in the style of Mario Kart with the convention centers covered with the small but cute Greycat PTV buggy.

Other game news reports that crowdfunding has surpassed 492 million, with registered accounts surpassing 4 million. Obviously not all subscribers are paying users. Many have signed up for free to be able to try some events such as the Free Fly which ended recently.

Cloud Imperium Games has recently released a new 3.17.2 update full of new content and features.

Source: TWinfinite