Star Citizen continues its path of evolution and, like practically every weekend, a new one arrives video diary that highlights the progress made in the development of the game, summarized in the video “Journey to 4.0” and focus on Engineer class and his various occupations, which also apparently involve explosive toilets.

This is the first video of the “Verso il 4.0” series, which from now on should demonstrate the various additions that will lead to the version 4.0 of Star Citizen, considerably more advanced than those seen in the past.

Among the novelties we can see the activities of the Engineer class, which is one of the foreseen specializations.

In the near future of space simulation there is in fact also the idea of ​​building a cooperative game experience, in which a crew consists of several specialists, each of which engaged in different activities to be carried out on board the ships. The space engineer will mainly deal with electronic devices, mechanisms and automation, also taking care of the maintenance of these elements.

Among these there also seems to be the correct maintenance of the ship’s toilets, which otherwise can cause rather impressive accidents, as visible in the video. There is no expected date for version 4.0 yet, but according to Cloud Imperium Games it could arrive sooner than expected.

Meanwhile, we’ve seen a significant influx of players to Star Citizen with the launch of Alpha 3.18, while the game has now raised $550 million.