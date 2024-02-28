Star Citizen developer Cloud Imperium Games has suffered layoffs amid unrest due to relocation and accusations of a “highly toxic company”, reports suggest.

Game director Todd Papy left the studio last month, according to LinkedIn. MassivelyOP has since reported a number of other high profile losses at the company (via Game Developer), including lead producer Jake Ross, level designer Dane Kubicka, Austin QA lead Vincent Sinatra, and Austin senior QA analyst Andrew Rexroth.

Further, former producer Annie Bouffard shared on LinkedIn that she had resigned from a “highly toxic company” and claimed she was “gaslighted” when she expressed concern about potential layoffs. She said mass layoffs had been disguised as a “relocation of staff” when few were able or willing to move.



The Future of Gaming: StarEngine (4K)





Bouffard was a producer at Montreal-based studio Turbulent, which was acquired by CIG last year.

Back in 2021, CIG announced the opening of a new UK studio in Manchester, with the aim of becoming the company's UK headquarters along with its offices in Los Angeles, Austin, Frankfurt and Montreal.

The likes of Rexroth, Kubicka, and Sinatra have all shared on LinkedIn they've been laid off, with Kubicka specifying this was due to “restructuring”.

It's unclear if the move to Manchester was a defining factor in these layoffs, or if this is just speculation from Bouffard.

Eurogamer has contacted CIG for further details on these layoffs.

MMO Star Citizen famously amassed over half a billion dollars in crowdfunding. Last year it laid the groundwork for full in-game persistence in a huge update.

Last month a DLC pack was launched costing almost £46,000.