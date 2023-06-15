THE development costs Of Star Citizen they would have surpassed those of GTA 5, Red Dead Redemption 2 and Cyberpunk 2077 combined. In fact, it would be the most expensive game ever, perhaps surpassed only by GTA 6 (whose budget, however, has not been confirmed) although there is still no final version to be evaluated, after about ten years of development.

The costs are considered net of marketing, which of course would greatly increase the budgets used for each title. Each game is linked to the source of the reported data.

Star Citizen is a very special case in the video game industry. Designed by Chris Robertsthe historic developer who became famous for the Wing Commander series, has attracted a large amount of backers from the bottom, in a fundraising campaign that has been going on incessantly for years, despite the broken promises and the immense delays accumulated in the development of the game.

According to CCU Gamesin 2022 alone it raised 113 million dollars in funds from users, while from the beginning of 2023 to today, 60 million dollars have already been donated.

Currently the opinions on Star Citizen are very mixed. There are those who blindly believe in the project and consider the natural problems given its ambitions, demonstrated by the goodness of what has been done so far, but there are also those who see a systematic nature in the constant postponements, i.e. a real economic model pursued to suck up resources as long as possible, without the end of development being even remotely in sight.