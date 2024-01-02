In fact, within these 11 abundant years there has been constant growth from year to year, except for a slight decline recorded in 2017, as reported by the CCU Game website, which has been keeping track of Star Citizen's economic performance.

The game was presented in 2012 and, although it is still far from its complete form, it evidently continues to attract players within its particular scheme from MMO with micro-transactions of various types.

Almost 12 years have passed since the public presentation of Star Citizen but the crowdfunding fundraising of the project continues to grow and has also undergone a notable acceleration in recent years, as demonstrated by the record results recorded in 2023 with 117.5 million dollars collected in the past 12 months.

A scheme that works

Will the original vision for Star Citizen come to fruition?

In 2023, purchases of 117.5 million dollars were recorded, exceeding the 113 million of 2022 and also marking thebest yearfrom this point of view, in the history of Star Citizen.

Despite the controversy over the now immense duration of the development, which seems to never be able to reach a conclusion, it seems that the community is still well satisfied with the situation and willingly continues to spend within the simulated universe created by Chris Roberts.

In particular, in the last 6 years we have witnessed record results every time compared to the previous ones, a sign that Star Citizen is evidently a very healthy project, at least from an economic point of view, although its management costs are also decidedly high.

Also the quantity of registered users has exceeded 5 million, including those created during the periods of free access to the game, therefore it means that the core of passionate players is also quite inclined to spend.

The game recently reached Alpha 3.22 status after a series of updates in rather rapid succession, and at the recent CitizenCon announced that Squadron 42the single player module, is now almost complete, so its release could take place in a not too distant period.