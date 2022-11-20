Star Citizen will be available freein format free to playuntil the November 30, 2022: An initiative announced by the space simulator development team as part of the Intergalactic Aerospace Expo.

Users are therefore invited to try for free experience and test over one hundred and twenty ships, including the Drake Corsair, which can accommodate a crew of four players as well as include habitable interiors and a powerful arsenal.

Capable so far of raising $500 million through crowdfunding, Star Citizen wants to further expand its user base, and what better way than a free trial that allows you to perceive the quality of the game?

Players will be able to visit the Intergalactic Aerospace Expo like any trade show, explore the exhibition halls and admire the latest ships and their many details, meet friends and participate in a variety of activities, perhaps making new acquaintances.

To download Star Citizen for free and try the experience at no cost until November 30, just visit This Page and click on the link to download the client.