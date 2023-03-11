the launch ofAlpha 3.18 Of Star Citizen has revived the enthusiasm of the many players of the space simulator, causing though access problems because of servers too full: An inconvenience related to excessive traffic, which the developers are trying to fix.

Eager to try the many novelty Since the last update, Star Citizen’s over 4.4 million players have evidently taken the game client by storm, but have been faced with long waits to log in.

Made aware of the situation, the development team quickly released a couple of fixes that seem to have partially solved the problem, currently under observation to understand how things will evolve between now and the next few hours.

As can be seen in the post above, Star Citizen Alpha 3.18 introduces several new elements, including five new scenarios, new missions, a new ship, the possibility of recovering materials from vehicles, but above all a physics-based redesign of the load management and Persistent Entity Streaming technology for the persistence of objects in the game universe.