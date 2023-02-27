Star Citizen continues to reap successes in crowdfunding, where it has exceeded the record figure of 550 million dollarscounting more than 4.4 million registered users. Considering that development progress is quite slow and that the release date of version 1.0 is still far away in time, as well as that of the single player module Squadron 42, this is a truly exceptional result. It is even more so if we consider that the Cloud Imperium Games title has now been in development for more than 10 years.

More precisely, crowdfunding has raised $551,665,937 at the time of writing this news, while registered players are 4,423,988. Last September Star Citizen had exceeded 500 million dollars raised, then in about five months it raised another 50 million. According to CCU Gamesin 2022 alone, users gave $113 million to Star Citizen, up 31% from 2023.

Speaking of crowdfunding, Star Citizen holds the all-time record for raised funds. In second place we find the RPG Shroud of the Avatar: Forsaken Virtues by Richard Garriott with 11.8 million dollars, followed by Shenmue III (6.3 million dollars), Chronicles of Elyria (6.1 million dollars), Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night ($5.5 million) and Torment: Tides of Numenera ($4.7 million).

The Star Citizen crowdfunding campaign was launched in 2012, with the game supposed to come out in 2014. Obviously it didn’t succeed. Currently Star Citizen version is available Alpha 3.19.