Completely surprisingly and at the age of only 46 years, celebrity chef Jock Zonfrillo passed away. His family released a first statement.

Melbourne – Star chef Jock Zonfrillo became known, among other things, through his participation as a juror on the TV show “MasterChef Australia”, now the 46-year-old has died. Born in Scotland, he died unexpectedly in Melbourne at the age of 46, his family said on Monday. Nothing was initially known about the cause of death. The father of four children had already emigrated to Australia in 2000, where he became one of the country’s best-known restaurateurs.

Zonfrillo’s previous restaurant, Orana, in Adelaide was considered one of the best in the country, winning multiple awards. His culinary art was a homage to the country’s culinary history: his creations were repeatedly inspired by the traditions of the Aborigines. In 2016 he founded the “Orana Foundation”. The aim of the non-profit organization is to preserve the food culture and knowledge of the Australian Aborigines.

In 2021, Zonfrillo published his memoir, Last Shot, about his drug addiction during his years in the UK. His family informed about the death of the celebrity chef: “With a complete heartbreak and without knowing how to go through life without him, we unfortunately have to announce that Jock passed away yesterday.” As the broadcaster Network 10 announced, the broadcast will be postponed to the latest season of MasterChef Australia.

