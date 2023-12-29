Aurélien Largeau, chef at the Michelin-starred restaurant La Table d'Aurélien Largeau, left his job on December 21 after accusations and images of an episode that occurred in one of the hotel's rooms went viral on social media. The confirmation came from the Hyatt Group to CNN. Hyatt Group owns the Hotel du Palais, in Biarritz, southwestern France, where Largeau had his restaurant.

“Due to our company policy and respect for the privacy of all involved, we cannot comment further,” Hyatt Group told CNN. “The incident does not reflect the strong values ​​we all represent and appropriate decisions have now been made. The safety, well-being and well-being of our colleagues, guests and partners are always our top priorities.”

The accusations were initially reported by Sud Ouest, a French newspaper from that area. A young assistant was tied naked to a chair, in front of restaurant staff members and the presence of the chef. “The videos were recorded and shared on social media, showing the victim with an apple in his mouth and a carrot in his buttocks,” Sud Ouest reported in its article published on December 26.

Chef Largeau issued a statement to BFMTV denying any allegations against him: “These are false and defamatory statements and a monstrous attack on my honor and my formidable teams.” According to BFMTV, the Bayonne Prosecutor's Office has opened a preliminary investigation into the incident. The videos circulating on social media have been removed. Largeau has led the kitchen at the Hotel du Palais since 2020 and helped secure it a Michelin star.