After several months of waiting, the second part of The walking dead 10 will finally be released. zombie show It will consist of six episodes and will continue the story of the survivors.

Before its launch, we mentioned all the details to see the program in Peru and several Latin American countries.

What happened last season of The Walking Dead?

In the last installment of The Walking Dead, the fall of Alpha (Samantha Morton) and the end of the War of the Whisperers occurred. Likewise, the Hilltop shelter was destroyed and Alexandria was abandoned for the last fight to begin.

As for the survivors, they were trapped and separated from each other. However, when faced with near certain death, they went above and beyond to fight: they killed Beta (Ryan Hurst) and eliminated the threat of the horde.

What is known about The walking dead season 10, part 2?

The six new episodes will feature the survivors trying to recover from the great destruction left by the whisperers in its wake. As traumas from the past resurface, years of struggle will weigh on them, exposing their most vulnerable sides. While questioning the state of humanity, their community and their own states of mind must now face the Commonwealth, the new threat in the series.

Which actors and characters will participate in the new season

Norman Reedus as Daryl Dixon

Melissa McBride as Carol Peletier

Danai Gurira as Michonne

auren Cohan as Maggie Greene

Josh McDermitt as Eugene Porter

Christian Serratos as Rosita Espinosa

Seth Gilliam as Gabriel Stokes

Ross Marquand as Aaron

Khary Payton as Ezekiel

Ryan Hurst as Beta

Samantha Morton as Alpha

Jeffrey Dean Morgan as Negan

Callan McAuliffe as Alden

Avi Nash as Siddiq

Eleanor Matsuura as Yumiko

Cooper Andrews as Jerry

Nadia Hilker as Magna

Cailey Fleming as Judith Grimes

Cassady McClincy as Lydia

Lauren Ridloff as Connie.

The walking dead 10, part 2 – trailer

What time will The Walking Dead season 10, part 2 premiere?

The tenth installment of The walking dead It can be seen in several Latin American countries this Sunday, February 28 through Star channel, formerly known as Fox Channel. Below, you can find out the schedules.

Channel: Fox Premium

Peru, Colombia and Ecuador – 9:30 pm

Argentina and Chile – 11:30 pm

Mexico – 8:30 pm

Channel: Fox Channel

Peru, Colombia and Ecuador – 10.00 pm

Argentina and Chile -12.00 am

Mexico – 9.00 pm