Star Ferrata sprinter Yohan Blake seated Ravindra Jadeja in Jamaica after the Delhi Capitals’ thrilling win over the Chennai Super Kings on Saturday in the Indian Premier League. Questioning the decision of Mahendra Singh Dhoni (MS Dhoni) to get the last over from the ICC, he said that this is his worst decision in a long time.Probably everyone’s choice was Caribbean star Dwayne Bravo, but Blake was not aware that this death-over bowling specialist could not come to the field to throw the final over due to injury.

Blake asked in the video posted on Twitter, ‘I think this is Dhoni’s worst decision in a long time. Getting Dhoni to Jadeja last over was a bad decision. What happened to Bravo? ‘

Blake, the youngest champion of the World Championship 100m race, tweeted, ‘Bad, extremely bad choice Mahendra Singh Dhoni. You cannot bowl Jadeja (Jadeja) against left-handed batsmen.

Blake however later realized that Bravo was injured. The West Indies all-rounder suffered groin injuries and may be out of the tournament for a few days or a few weeks. Despite this, Blake was not in favor of getting the last over from Jadeja. The Delhi team had to score 17 runs in the final over to win, which they scored with one ball remaining.

Blake said, “I found out that Bravo was injured but I still won’t give the ball to Jadeja while Shane Watson is on the field.”

Australian veteran Watson, however, has been playing as a batsman for the past few years.

Blake said in another tweet, ‘This is what happens when we love sports so much. My love to all the people of India. Keep supporting the game of cricket and enjoy it which we love so much.