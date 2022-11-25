In his childhood, Henk Koobs never experienced a Sinterklaas entry. The fact that Sinterklaas has made his entrance in Reformed Staphorst is, according to him, due to the efforts of the middle class, which has commercial motives. The 58-year-old chairman of the Historical Association Staphorst talks about “a conversation” in the city council in 1964, his year of birth. While entrepreneurs unveiled their proposal, tempers ran high among the council members. The proposal would “mockery with the sacred principles of the Reformation”, a former SGP councilor said.

At the largest primary school in the village, the Christelijk Nationale School, they pay attention to the Sinterklaas celebration – in contrast to Reformed schools. Then Sinterklaas comes to visit with his soot sweepers. According to director Dirk Dreschler (39), the transition from Zwarte Piet to soot sweeper went “without discussion”. In the almost two years that he has been director there, he has never heard complaints from students, their parents and teachers. “We have not deliberately wanted to hold on to things.”

This Wednesday market vendor Bert (64) will be selling his goods on the market square in Staphorst, but he just as easily strikes up a chat with passing villagers. It is also about what happened four days earlier on the outskirts of the village. “In the West you celebrate Eid, in the South they have Carnival and here, here we do it our way.” He is completely fed up with the interference with the color of Zwarte Piet.

Demonstrators from the action group Kick Out Zwarte Piet (KOZP) and observers from the human rights organization Amnesty were ambushed at a highway exit on Saturday by mostly black-faced men who then threw themselves into vandalizing and pelting cars with eggs, paint, fuel and fireworks. The atmosphere became so grim that some demonstrators were terrified.

Jan Huls (72), born and raised in Staphorst, stands at Bert’s stall. “I deliberately did not go there. I knew it would get out of hand.” Bert: “This is even being discussed in the House of Representatives. What the hell is it about? Zwarte Piet is a tradition here.”

Action group KOZP was under police escort on its way to the market square in Staphorst, where the arrival of Sinterklaas with Zwarte Pieten would take place that afternoon. A section was also marked out on the square in which the demonstrators could make their protest against Zwarte Piet known as a racist caricature. It didn’t come to that. The mayor decided to ban the KOZP demonstration for fear that the tumult at the exit would move to the square, where there were many children.

So far, no rioter has been arrested, although the police were present in large numbers. The police announced on Wednesday that it was not possible to arrest rioters on the spot, it writes de Volkskrantbecause police vans would be hampered by tractors and crow’s feet. The investigation into perpetrators of criminal offenses is said to have been in full swing since Saturday. The Justice and Security Inspectorate will investigate the actions of the police, it was said announced Thursday.

Out of all the conversations that NRC with villagers from (the vicinity of) Staphorst, it is unanimous that what happened at the exit has gone much too far. Yet no one steps into the breach for the beleaguered demonstrators.

“You never heard anyone complain about Sinterklaas in the past,” says Albert, a market visitor who also came to browse Bert’s stall with his wife. The couple complains about the arrival of “more and more foreigners”, which they believe is an explanation for the ongoing social protest against Zwarte Piet. They do not celebrate Sinterklaas themselves. “We have no grandchildren.”

There is not a black piet to be seen on the market and in the adjacent shopping street. Only one window, that of the Read Shop, is decorated in Sinterklaas style. The packages are wrapped with paper on which soot sweepers are depicted. “That was purely coincidental, that’s how the wrapping paper came in with the mail,” explains a saleswoman of the bookstore. She gets no complaints from customers.

“We are glad that the children have not been given anything,” says a woman, who walks towards the market square with her daughter and granddaughters in a double pram. The women were present at the entry on Saturday, but would rather not have their names in the newspaper. While the girls in the pram are becoming increasingly restless, the women say they find “the fuss” around Zwarte Piet inconvenient and unnecessary. “They add way too many things. Slavery is so far back…” Whether they let Zwarte Piet come home themselves? “No, with Sinterklaas we only do presents.”

The older sister of the girls in the pram is on the CNS, so they celebrate Sinterklaas with soot wipes. There was no ‘active’ attention to the violence at the exit after the weekend. It’s a far-from-our-bed show, says director Dreschler. “Of course children will have said something about that, and there is also room for that, but we have not actively given a stage to this specific situation. Our focus is mainly on education.”

Why is it that anti-racism demonstrators evoke so much resistance in Staphorst, while traditionally not much value is attached to the Sinterklaas celebration?

“This situation is very twofold for the community,” says mayor Jan ten Kate in his office at the town hall. The non-party mayor is assisted by an interim spokesperson, who has been flown in urgently after the weekend to face the mountain of press requests. “For the most part, people disapprove of what happened at the exit,” says Ten Kate. “People also find it annoying that they look bad again.”

He refers to the negative image surrounding the Reformed village in Overijssel, which is believed to still be alive in the last century. The image did not improve during the corona crisis, when church services with hundreds of people continued while the rest of the country was in a lockdown.

He “really does not want to trivialize” and in no way convey the idea that he is “defending” the violence, because that “would not do justice to KOZP and Amnesty”. But according to him, Staphorsters are people who “find traditions and culture very important”. And when “that threatens to disappear, a certain feeling arises.”

As mayor, he was committed to allowing “the party and the demonstration” to exist side by side. An independent investigation must, among other things, answer the question of whether it was right that the demonstration was canceled.

It is therefore the association of entrepreneurs that has been organizing the entry since the nineties, and “the municipality has to participate in that”, says Henk Koobs of the historical association. And he certainly allows those demonstrators to come to Staphorst, but not on the day of the entry or during the evening of the package.

Although Koobs also disapproves of the violence at the motorway exit, he certainly understands its use. ‘Westerners’ should not come and tell ‘us’ ‘what to do’. He understands the Staphorsters’ frustration. According to him, the name of the action group alone evokes a negative reaction: “Kick Out Zwarte Piet, what an aggressive name.”

If you look at photos of Saturday’s Sinterklaas arrival, you will also see Pieten with dots on their faces: Stipwerk Pieten. These have been introduced in Staphorst two years ago, says Mayor Ten Kate. The dotwork is from the traditional Staphorst costume. He has to suppress a laugh when he says that the dots have “a black background”. He calls the fact that the dots are now reflected in the make-up and clothing of the Pieten an example of how “tradition and innovation” go together in the village.

Black Pete Arrival of Sinterklaas in many places ‘in transition’

In recent weeks, Zwarte Piet also joined Sinterklaas arrivals in, among other things Rijswijk , IJsselmuiden and the Duindorp district of The Hague. The dilemma for some municipalities is that entrances are often not organized by the municipality, but are initiatives of shopkeepers’ associations or private organisations. Sometimes the official entry, where the mayor receives Sinterklaas, is without Zwarte Piet, but an entry into a neighborhood or district with. In some municipalities, the presence of Zwarte Piet led to (political) commotion. This is how an alderman in Groningen received Martenshoek Sinterklaas and Zwarte Piet, contrary to an earlier agreement. In The Hague, the mayor has to answer questions for advice about dancing Black Petes among the audience. The policy is: soot sweepers only. The arrival in Duindorp was a neighborhood initiative. From one last year’s inventory of it AD regional newspapers showed that during official arrivals in 123 municipalities (out of 345), the Sinterklaas committees used soot sweepers, 32 a mix of brown and soot sweepers, and ten black petes. In 2017, the AD found that committees in 239 municipalities still held on to Zwarte Piet. Kick Out Zwarte Piet and the DeGoedeZaak foundation set up a Hotline Zwarte Piet in. One look at the website shows dozens of red pins on the map of the Netherlands. Meldpunt has received “hundreds” of reports in the past two weeks. Sometimes for the better: orange drawing pins show where the entry is “in transition”. There are sooty bitches there, but they have other “racist characteristics such as an almost completely painted face, gold earrings, thick red lips or frizzy wigs.” Titia Kettler