From Friday 17 March it is again possible to apply for the criticized STAP budget. This is reported by the UWV implementing body. The registration procedure this week ended in total fiasco and chaos due to a technical error.

The budget was supposed to be available again last Tuesday, but the online counter was unreachable. Too many people wanted to log in and a technical error also caused problems. People stood in the online queue for hours in vain and could therefore whistle for a subsidy of 1000 euros.

Anyone aged 18 and older can apply for the training budget of 1000 euros, provided that they do not receive state pension. However, there are now stricter requirements for providers to prevent abuse.

The government's Stap scheme has already been subject to strong criticism in the past six months. For example, many course providers were able to benefit significantly from the subsidy for a long time. Some trainers are said to use tricks to claim as much money as possible from the government. In addition, there was also fuss about some courses that would offer candy trips.

Find yourself in Paris

For example, on an all-expenses-paid trip to Paris, students could ‘go in search of themselves’, at the taxpayer’s expense. “Completely ridiculous,” says Volt leader Laurens Dassen on Tuesday. “You can still get 1000 euros of tax money if you want to do an aromatherapy course, despite our widely accepted motion that this should stop.”

The training courses available at Stap are tested by the Ministry of Social Affairs and Employment. This turned out to be not completely watertight in 2022. The CNV trade union previously called the scheme ‘well-intentioned, but poorly developed’.

Since the start of the Stap scheme, more than 2700 study programs have already been removed from the register. And in the coming period, research will continue to be carried out into hundreds of study programmes. This is necessary because programs do not always comply with the rules for paying out the Stap budget. The government does not want to subsidize training that later turns out not to meet the conditions.

Extremely popular

Although the system has snags, Stap is proving extremely popular. Last year, more than 200,000 people took advantage of the scheme.

What is the Stap budget? For your own career, it is wise to keep abreast of all innovations in the sector and to continue to develop yourself. But taking a course or training costs money. To help working people and job seekers, the government has created the Stap budget (Stimulation of the Labor Market Position). With this budget, every Dutch person from the age of 18 (until the state pension age) can apply for a maximum of 1000 euros for a course. The condition for using the budget is that you live in the Netherlands. You do not need to have Dutch nationality. In principle, anyone can use this. It does not matter whether you already have a job or not, are an entrepreneur or live on a Wajong benefit. A STAP registration certificate is required with the application. The program arranges this when you register. With this you can go to the UWV to prove that you are actually going to follow the training.