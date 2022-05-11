“We are truly proud to have brought a truly innovative drug that is already proposing itself as a new standard of therapy for patients with urothelial carcinoma. It is a maintenance therapy that, for the first time, has been proposed for this oncological pathology with unprecedented results “. This is how Adnkronos Salute Alberto Stanzione, Oncology Director of Pfizer Italia, on the day of the launch of the drug avelumab, the result of the Merck-Pfizer alliance. The presentation of the therapy, already available in Italy after Aifa’s ok to reimburse the drug, was held this morning at the press conference “Let’s give time to the present”, an event promoted by Merck and Pfizer.

“The alliance between Merck and Pfizer – recalled Stanzione – was reached in 2014 with the aim of developing therapeutic solutions that could be truly innovative and significantly change the treatment pathway for patients with diseases with high unmet medical need. That of alliances is a strategy that is part of Pfizer’s way of being in oncology, which works on its own research but, at the same time, collaborates with institutions, universities, independent research centers and with other companies that can share the same goal. that is, to give the patient more and more truly alternative solutions “.

“In this case – explains Stanzione – the alliance with Merck worked very well, also because the two companies, as always should happen in a successful alliance, have put their own characteristics and experiences on the field. In this specific case, Pfizer is a company that has been involved in the development and research of oncological drugs for many years, including in the urogenital area for 15 years. And these 15 years of commitment have led us to develop drugs that have also changed the natural history of some diseases, such as kidney cancer “. Now with this alliance” we have the opportunity to extend our commitment and bring our experience to a different pathology, urothelial carcinoma, a pathology with a high unmet medical need because it is characterized by a high rate of relapses, progression and even mortality “, he concludes.