Stano speaks to Rai microphones after the gold won at the World Championships in Eugene in the 35 km. His voice is broken with emotion: “I wanted to win, to show that Tokyo was not a coincidence and that I could do well even over a different distance. I felt it and in my head it could only end like this”.

“I am happy not to have disappointed expectations and to have brought a gold that everyone expected – he adds -, and because in this way the movement of the march can have new life. A special dedication to Antonella Palmisano, who was unable to compete here but I am sure it would be able to repeat itself as I did. ”