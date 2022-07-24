The blue, with his voice broken by emotion, speaks to Rai microphones after the world champion victory in the 35 km walk: “If there had been Antonella (Olympic gold medal in km) she would have repeated it too”
Stano speaks to Rai microphones after the gold won at the World Championships in Eugene in the 35 km. His voice is broken with emotion: “I wanted to win, to show that Tokyo was not a coincidence and that I could do well even over a different distance. I felt it and in my head it could only end like this”.
the one dedicated to palmisano
–
“I am happy not to have disappointed expectations and to have brought a gold that everyone expected – he adds -, and because in this way the movement of the march can have new life. A special dedication to Antonella Palmisano, who was unable to compete here but I am sure it would be able to repeat itself as I did. ”
July 24, 2022 (change July 24, 2022 | 18:18)
