Food has always been his greatest passion, but things changed when Stanley Tucci discovered the sad diagnosis

During an interview with the Corriere della Serathe actor Stanley Tucci he’s back to talking about his illness and how everything now makes sense again.

For months, due to a throat cancer, was immobilized and lost his sense of smell and taste. Cancer altered every taste and food has always been al center of his worldafter the family.

Food has always been my passion. In 2012, I compiled the family recipes into a book, and two years later, my wife and I wrote The Tucci Tablet: Cooking with Family and Friends. The television series allowed me to explore the preparation of the culinary aspects of many places. When an editor suggested an autobiography about food, I was afraid it might be boring. Instead, after the illness it made sense. At certain moments I thought I didn’t want to survive without conviviality because, after the family, it is the center of my life: food nourishes relationships, it is socialization and sharing.

Stanley Tucci later revealed to the newspaper that today he is fine, even if his diet is still limited and side effects accompany him every day. It is though returned to his lifeis back to work and cooking.

Stanley Tucci and the discovery of cancer

Stanley Tucci has repeatedly told how his life changed after the diagnosis. He had always hoped not to find himself in such a situation after loss of his first wifejust because of cancer.

Then, he found himself hearing those terrible words, a tumor so large that it could not be removed by surgery. For six months he is tube fedhe felt fragile and fearful.