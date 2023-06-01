stanley tucci He is one of those actors who, when he appears in a movie, makes viewers smile. But in 2009, the star of “The Devil Wears Fashion” starred in a film along with Saoirse Ronan that, contrary to her usual participation in Hollywood, provoked the hatred of moviegoers. Worse yet, this very role as the villain left him with such a negative feeling that he called it the most horrible filming experience of her entire career. What movie is it about and where to watch it streaming?

George Harvey, the terror of Stanley Tucci

In 2009, Peter Jackson presented another of his great films in theaters: “From My Heaven” (This Lovely Bones), a feature film inspired by a tragic true story about the murder of a 14-year-old girl by her neighbor. In the film, the perpetrator of this crime is called George Harvey, a character who was played by Stanley Tucci.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the actor stated that he had no interest in reliving the experience he had when he got into the role. “He would not play George Harvey in The Lovely Bones, which was horrible,” he said. “It’s a wonderful movie, but it was a tough experience,” she added. Just watch the tape to see what she means.

“I tried to quit the role, which is crazy because I needed a job”, also reminded Tucci about the difficulties that came after the end of filming. Likewise, he also confessed that the reason why Peter Jackson chose him to play that role was because he considered him a funny person.

“I think what he meant was that I wouldn’t take it seriously,” he explained. “That I would throw it a little, which is what you have to do when you play someone who is so horribleright?” He reflected on the role of murderer he had.

Where to see “From my sky”?

“From my sky” was on Netflix for a while and can still be seen from there in certain countries. However, in the case of Peru and other parts of Latin America, “This lovely bones” can be enjoyed online from Paramount Plus.

The film was released in 2009 and starred Saoirse Ronan and George Harvey himself. The film received nominations thanks to his performances at the Oscars, BAFTAs, Golden Globes and the actors union.

