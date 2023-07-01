The defender of “Boston” Dmitry Orlov said that he has not yet found a new team

The Russian defender “Boston Bruins” Dmitry Orlov complained about the uncertainty of his future in the National Hockey League (NHL). His words lead YouTube-channel NHL.online.

The hockey player’s contract with Boston ended on July 1, at the moment he has not found a new team. “In fact, the hardest thing is the uncertainty. You don’t know where you can go because there is no talking. You wait for July 1 – and then some kind of movement will begin, calls to the agent, ”said Orlov.

The hockey player also shared what factors are decisive for him when choosing a team. “To have the best conditions for me, to have a good team, where I could play in the playoffs and fight for the cup. Well, also to enjoy hockey, ”he explained.

On February 24, Orlov was traded to Boston along with American forward Garnet Hathaway of the Washington Capitals. As part of the new club, the Russian played 23 games in the regular season, in which he scored four goals and gave 13 assists.

The defender has been playing for Washington since 2011. Together with the team, he won the Stanley Cup in 2018. As part of the Russian national team, the hockey player won the world championship.