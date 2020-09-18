The Tampa Bay Lightning defeated the New York Islanders in Game 6 of the National Hockey League (NHL) Playoffs to become a Stanley Cup finalist. The correspondent of “Lenta.ru” informs about it.

The meeting took place on the night of Friday 18 September. The main time of the game ended with the score 1: 1. In overtime, the victory for the “Lightning” was brought by an accurate shot by Anthony Cirelli.

Islanders’ Russian goalkeeper Semyon Varlamov, who saved 46 shots, was named the second star of the match. His compatriot Tampa forward Nikita Kucherov, who chalked up an assist, became the third star of the fight.

Thus, a couple of Stanley Cup finalists were determined. Tampa Bay will compete for the trophy with the Dallas Stars. The decisive series starts on September 23rd.