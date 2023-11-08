Genoa – Stankovic was one of the wildest on the pitch after the victory over Palermo. He rejoiced together with his teammates, at the South, alone, he threw the shirt to his brother in the stands. A success also served to exorcise a complicated start to the season for Sampdoria and himself.

Do you feel like you arrived in Genoa three months ago or rather thirty years ago?

«Thirty years… Yes, it was very hard. A bad period for me and for the team, but we’re coming out of it well… me too. A truly terrible period which certainly helped me grow or accelerated the process… However, I think it’s part of the game to make mistakes and also react.”

If they had told him…

“Hand. Nobody expected a start like this. But this is football, a sport where everything is worth it and when it goes badly you have to be strong, roll up your sleeves and work hard to get back on top. I’m used to thinking game by game. I try to forget immediately, take only the positive things inside and improve.”

Speaking of difficult starts, last season his first as a professional at Volendam perhaps went even worse.

“Perhaps? But much worse. A victory in the first 14, 7 goals from PSV, 4 from Ajax… they already thought we were relegated after two or three months. But we went out, as we are doing here. By now I have a bit of experience with this type of departure, if the group is united like ours is, it comes out. Volendam was saved. I’m still young, sooner or later other championship starts will come for me. I hope…”.

Lots of criticism for her at the beginning. Many of her wanted her on the bench after Venezia.

«I thought about working hard every day. I knew that what I was doing wasn’t enough, I was asking myself more, to go further. I thank Pirlo, the goalkeeping coaches Pavarini and Clemente, my family. They were close to me. The company that did not fail to trust me. I looked at those mistakes, but tried not to let them influence me. By nature I don’t cry about it, we make mistakes, I know that we can’t go back and so I look forward to improve and not repeat the mistake. What if I have a mental coach? But no… my family is my mental coach.”

The Ascoli bench?

«I respect any choice of the coach. If it was right for the team at that moment for Ravaglia to play, I agree. My job is to train and help my teammates in any way, even from outside, from the bench.”

Palermo, the turning point?

«We deserved it. The wheel hasn’t always turned the right way for us so far. This time we finally took the lead and held it. We were coming off two bad knockouts. It was essential to beat Palermo, a strong team, in front of our fans. A bit of oxygen for everyone, now let’s bring the positive energy of post-Palermo and these days to Modena. Our ranking is not right, we have harvested a little less than we sowed. For details, bad luck…”.

His season?

«Growing up, with Pisa and Venice it went badly for me and we know it. From there I’m doing my own. I’m giving my all every match, not that I didn’t give it against Pisa and Venice… I think that perfection doesn’t exist and that I still have a lot to improve, especially with my feet, on high balls… in other aspects of the game. role, they are there.”

The first call-up with Serbia arrived at the age of 21 and a half. Did you expect it?

«Great emotion, I can’t wait to be on retreat. I have a Serbian and Slovenian passport on my mother’s side, I was born in Rome, I live in Italy, I feel Italian and I could get that passport too. But in football I have always chosen to represent Serbia. Mine is a Serbian family, at home we speak and eat Serbian, that’s the mentality.”

Best current goalkeeper?

«Vicar of Tottenham. For his growth, how he arrived in Serie A, his saves. For the rest, I grew up at Inter with the legend of Handanovic. An example in everything, on and off the pitch.”

What does your dad say?

«Splendid relationship, which “switches”: he speaks to me a little as a coach and a little as a parent. He too had left home young, at 18. Like me. He watches all my games. I call him, “tell me what you think, da mister”. I grew up at Inter where he played for years, now I’m at Sampdoria where he was until recently. He has always left a good mark, people speak well of him. He made his own journey here, he gave 101 percent. Then we all know how it went.”

You are the first to become a goalkeeper because you hate running.

«I was always slower than the others. My brother Stefan, two years older, I never took him. So one day I said enough and put myself in goal. I discovered that I liked throwing myself, being able to use my hands while others couldn’t. I saved everything. I stayed there.”