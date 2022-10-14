“Many have asked me: Why do you accept Sampdoria, which is last in the standings?” And he, Dejan, had no doubts: “I told these people that I was going to work in a big club.” This is how Stankovic’s official presentation at Sampdoria begins, who after a week of work instills smiles and optimism about the future: “We need to get to the World Cup stop outside the relegation zone. Then we’ll see.” An ambitious goal, but possible, even if a difficult match awaits him on Monday, the first for him at home in Marassi, against Mourinho’s Roma.

“I heard Mou, he called me on a video call before I arrived in Genoa. I have great respect for the coach and for the person – says Stankovic -. I can’t add anything else for a technician who has a thousand benches behind him, while I Monday I make my first in Marassi. I made a wonderful journey with him, every coach gave me something. We won a lot, but in football and in life you have to have goals. If at the Red Star it was to fight for the Scudetto , here we aim for salvation, but it is the same thing “. They say that Dejan Stankovic entered Bogliasco on tiptoe, because this Sampdoria needed everything except a lightning revolution. The former Red Star coach understood the needs and problems of the squad, first of all working on the heads of the players, who had to recover self-esteem. In Bologna he chose the 4-2-3-1, in the future he could change again, but in the meantime he restored confidence to a group obviously worried about the last place in the standings. And never mind if the first victory in the championship has not yet arrived: the path taken would seem the right one. “If we had won, I would have liked to dedicate the success of Bologna to Sinisa, but there will be an opportunity to do so in the future”. And about his friend and former Rossoblù coach, he says: “Mihajlovic has always been my point of reference in life, I call him dad every now and then and he gets angry. But for his way of not giving up, of facing life with strength every day he taught me a lot, even thinking about what he is going through. I want him a world of good, it is as if we had the same blood “. Now there is a Sampdoria to save and Mihajlovic will cheer for him.