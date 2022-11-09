Phrases heavy as boulders: “If I am the problem, I take off”. Dejan Stankovic thus closes the very bitter evening in Turin, opening a scenario that was totally unexpected until now. By airing (for now) his resignation, with the aim – this is a certainty – to try to shake the consciences of a team now in disarray. Then the Serbian coach partially corrects his shot: “I’m talking about myself, I’m not talking to anyone else. Then, however, we’ll see if everyone here has done their best. First, though, let’s think about Lecce.”

Stankovic does not shirk his responsibilities, but wants to see if now, in Saturday’s play-off in Marassi with Lecce, the players will be able to give a shock. However, his outburst is destined to make noise, because it demonstrates how evidently the Serbian coach did not imagine being in such a dramatic situation. Stankovic then wanted to deny that he had been sent off for insulting the referee: “That’s not true. I ran towards Radonjic to tell him in Serbian to throw the ball out (there was Rincon on the ground, ed) and I entered the pitch Juric told me: “Go out otherwise they’ll give you five days …” “Then, on the team:” We are doing our best, but I understand the dispute “.