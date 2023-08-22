Dusseldorf (dpa)

Croatian Josip Stanisic expressed his surprise that Bayern Munich, German football club, agreed to loan him and join Bayer Leverkusen.

The Croatian right-back moved to Leverkusen for a season, but without the option to buy in July.

His departure from the team came, although the right back of “Bayern” Benjamin Pavard was associated with his name in the media, with his transfer to Inter Milan approaching.

Therefore, the media reported that Bayer made an offer for Lukas Kolstermann, the player of Leipzig, with Nosair Mazraoui as an option for the team.

Stanisic, 23, said in a press conference: I was a little surprised, but the two clubs agreed and for me it was the best option.

He added: Things were unclear, I did not know if Benjamin would stay with the team or leave, so what about me? Things were a little pending, and Stanisic knows what it takes to win a championship, and he is ready to fight with a team to win the Bundesliga title, where he sees a lot Critics say that Leverkusen, led by coach Xabi Alonso, could be a favorite to win the title this season.

He said: It is very difficult to maintain the same level for 34 games, it will be a challenge when we play twice a week.

He added: But with the expansion of the team, I am confident that we will have a good chance – whether in the league or in the cup – to win cups or at least we will compete for them.

Leverkusen defeated the German Cup and Super Cup champion Leipzig 3-2 in the first round of the league, but the newly joined player said: It is important to be calm, the noise comes very quickly, and with it the pressure.

Leverkusen, led by Alonso, who won the Bundesliga title three times with Bayern as a player, will meet Borussia Mönchengladbach next Saturday.