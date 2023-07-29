More than 7,000 folders of papers, more than 100,000 photographs and 700 audio tapes of interviews with Nazi leaders: it is the largest and most important private collection on the Third Reich ever acquired by a university. The Hoover Institute of Stanford University in California is purchasing the exceptional collection, it was announced on Saturday. The collection was built by an equally special and controversial collector: Gerd Heidemann, the German journalist who presented the diaries of Adolf Hitler to the world in 1983. Those diaries turned out to be false. They were made by Konrad Kujau, the man from whom Heidemann received them on behalf of the weekly Stern bought for 9.3 million marks. Gerd Heidemann (1931) lost his job and even ended up in prison.

For the past four decades, he has lived on welfare while guarding his most prized possession: the archive he built up during his career as a journalist. To prevent this collection from being dispersed through auction after his death and possibly falling into the hands of neo-Nazis, the Hoover Institute paid an undisclosed sum to bring Heidemann’s belongings to California and make them (digitally) available for scientific research. research.

If Heideman had said that he was sure that everything was real, I would have found that suspicious Thomas Weber (University of Aberdeen) investigated the authenticity of the collection

Because Heidemann had been tricked by Kujau in 1983, the university naturally wanted to make sure it wasn’t buying a collection of forgeries. Professors Ulrich Schlie (University of Bonn) and Thomas Weber (University of Abderdeen) were charged with this research. Weber, who is also a fellow at the Hoover Institute, says during an interview via Zoom that he has done a “large sample”. “It was confidence inspiring. In addition, Heidemann indicated in conversations with me which objects in his collection he himself had doubts about. I thought that was a good sign. If he had said that he was sure that everything was real, I would have found that suspicious. We also had the voices of a number of interviews authenticated. ”

Thorough inventory

Weber has spoken to Heidemann more than twenty times over the years, trying to convince him to sell his collection. When it eventually turned out that he was prepared to do so, a thorough inventory and evaluation of the collection had to take place. “I spent a week in Hamburg to talk to him and look at objects.”

Heidemann’s collection was located in a cellar under the former tax office of Hamburg-Altona. There, the fallen journalist rented a room of 65 square meters that was packed with cupboards filled with folders and books. Weber: “It looked like a kind of bunker, in which only he knew the way.”

The 91-year-old collector had a photographic memory, Weber discovered. “At one point I asked him if there was any material related to the Shoah, the murder of European Jewry. He searched for a few minutes and then came up with a cassette tape containing an interview with a senior SS man he had conducted in 1977. That man suffered from terminal throat cancer and was therefore very difficult to understand. That’s why Heidemann never bothered to work out the tape, but he told me he remembered exactly what was said.”

Weber succeeded quite easily in making the spoken words understandable with modern software, and it turned out that Heidemann’s memories of that day 45 years ago were correct. The conversation did indeed contain information about the Shoah – important information in fact.

Order of the Fuhrer

It concerns an interview with Bruno Streckenbach, an SS-Brigadeführer [generaal-majoor] who had worked at the Reichssicherheitshauptamt (RSHA) in Berlin. There he was responsible for personnel matters, which in practice meant, among other things, that he assigned men to the Einsatzgruppen, SS units that shot hundreds of thousands of Jews behind the front in the Soviet Union in 1941 and 1942.

Weber: “Streckenbach told Heidemann about a meeting he had with Reinhard Heydrich, the boss of the RSHA. He asked him on whose authority the SS carried out these executions in the East. Heydrich is said to have replied: ‘Now listen carefully. Shut up. Don’t interfere. We can’t help it. This is an order from the Fuehrer, which the SS must carry out.’ That was enough for Streckenbach: you carried out such an order as an SS man.”

Adolf Hitler was careful when giving orders like this. He put his order to kill people with a mental disability on paper in 1939, but after that he only gave verbal orders. A written order to the Final Solution to the Judenfrage is therefore not handed down, says Weber. “That is why testimonies of senior Nazis who were there at the end of 1941, early 1942 are of great importance to reconstruct history.”

In the Nuremberg trial of leaders of the Einsatzgruppen in 1947, statements similar to Streckenbach’s were made about Hitler’s orders, says Weber. “But they are sometimes brushed aside, because the defendants wanted to exonerate themselves with this. That is not the case in Streckenbach’s case: he was dying and had no reason to lie. For me as a historian, this is one smoking gunwhich goes together with the evidence of the trial against Einsatzgruppen.”

Interview with Klaus Barbie

Weber also listened to other interviews in which Nazis bragged about what they had done during the war. Heidemann had made friends with Karl Wolff, the highest SS boss in Italy. Through Wolff, who had already been released from prison in 1953, he managed to get in touch with the community of Nazis who had fled to South America. “There he interviewed, among others, Klaus Barbie, the ‘butcher of Lyon’, responsible for the deaths of numerous Jews and resistance fighters. He was extradited to France in 1983, but Heidemann spoke to him well before that. Barbie liked to talk about what he had done, not only in France, but also in the Netherlands, where he had worked for the Gestapo in Amsterdam.”

This was not the only time he came across the Netherlands in his exploration of Heidemann’s archive, says Weber. “I have also seen letters that Hanns Albin Rauter, the highest SS officer in the Netherlands, has sent to his wife. Dutch historians will soon have to see whether they contain new information.”

In addition to these letters from Rauter, the collection acquired by the Hoover Institute contains numerous other important items, Weber said. In addition to the personal archive of the aforementioned Karl Wolff, it also includes the papers of Julius Schaub and Otto Günsche (both Hitler’s adjutants), Hitler’s pilot Friedrich Gundelfinger and his interpreter Eugen Dollmann.

It will be a huge job to sort out this collection, Weber sighs. “Heidemann has not kept these kinds of personal archives together, but has spread them all chronologically. So if Schaub wrote something in March 1942, that leaf ended up in the folder for that month, next to a newspaper clipping from that week, but also, for example, next to an article that The Mirror wrote about this period in 1992.”

In short, historians will have a lot of work to do on this, says Weber. “Hopefully digitizing will help with that. Only when we have read everything can we conclude whether there is news in it, or whether it agrees with what these people have said elsewhere. If you consider that Streckenbach’s fluke hit the mark right away, I have high hopes.”

More than 100,000 photos

In addition to text on tape and paper, the Heidemann collection contains more than 100,000 photographs. Among them are many photographs taken by Heinrich Hoffmann, Hitler’s court photographer. After the war, his collection was scattered among the Bavarian State Archives, the US National Archives in Washington and Gerd Heidemann’s basement. Weber: „Hoffmann has transferred the rights for all photos to Heidemann. So he could have brought a case against Hoffmann’s son when he sold the lot to the Bavarian State Archives. He hasn’t—and the Hoover Institute, of course, won’t. We care about the images themselves. It seems that Heidemann owned very early photographs of Hitler that cannot be found anywhere else.”

All in all, says Weber, this is “the most important private collection on the Third Reich ever acquired by a university.” The archive was shipped from Hamburg to California in July, via a route that minimized the risk of a hurricane. Weber will use the material for a study into the radicalization of senior Nazis.

After those dozens of encounters, what idea does Weber have of Heidemann, the journalist who was tarred and feathered in 1983 and has since been portrayed as a gullible dummy with a Nazi fetish? “I don’t think this is right. At first I thought he was not immoral, but at least amoral: he did everything he could to bind sources to him, regardless of what they had to record. In the course of our conversations, however, I began to doubt that. He and his wife kept coming back to the fact that he had published as far back as the 1950s about German lawyers who never accounted for their crimes during the Nazi era. His interest was in this past, so it may be less ‘wrong’ than people think.”