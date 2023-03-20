A new series of revelations from Twitter Files, internal information from the social network delivered by new owner Elon Musk to a select group of journalists, details the work of Project Virality. The project, focused on content moderation, is a secret collaboration between Stanford University, federal agencies of the US government and social platforms on the Internet that began in the last US presidential election and expanded its activities in the pandemic. As detailed the People’s Gazette last week, the initiative even recommended the censorship of information known to be true under the pretext of curbing “vaccine hesitation”.

Matt Taibbi, journalist who published this series last Friday (17), numbered it as the 19th. At Musk’s request, the revelations are published first on Twitter itself. A weekly newsletter from the Viral Project published by the journalist, dated June 8, 2021, has among its main topics an “information vacuum” about the risk of heart inflammation in adolescents (a confirmed side effect); the “fears” and “baseless claims” of the “anti-vaccine community” about the spike protein of mRNA vaccines (one from Pfizer-BioNTech, the other from Moderna); comparing vaccine passports to past racial segregation laws; and the “exacerbation of distrust against Dr. [Anthony] Fauci and America’s Healthcare Institutions” following the release of Fauci’s emails via the Freedom of Information Act.

Fauci, one of America’s leading scientific authorities, served as a lead advisor against the pandemic in the Trump and Biden administrations until he retired last December. The bulletin authors are concerned about protecting the “expert advice” offered by the scientist. This year, an investigation by the US Congress revealed that Fauci commissioned, in February 2020, an article that cast doubt on the possible origin of Covid by laboratory leak, then acted, in a press conference alongside then-President Donald Trump, as if did not know the authors of the article. Other e-mails from the time reveal that he even considered the possibility of reporting strange marks in the genetic material of the virus to the FBI, but he never publicly stated that he took the possibility of the leak seriously.

The Virality Project bulletin was sent to social networks, with the subtext that the content should be subject to moderation. In an email from the bill to Twitter, the authors mention “Senator Paul Rand’s allegations of natural immunity,” interspersing the order of the first and last names of Senator Rand Paul, the libertarian Republican who questioned Fauci in a public hearing about its role in the pandemic. The document calls for attention even to ′′ worrying jokes with violent tones ′′ about a Biden government plan to take the vaccine door-to-door.

“All [esses exemplos] were characterized as ‘potential breaches’ or ‘events’ of disinformation by the Virality Project,” explained Taibbi, “a comprehensive, cross-platform effort to monitor billions of social media posts by Stanford University, federal agencies, and a range of often funded NGOs. by the State”.

Which social networks participated

In addition to Twitter, the platforms involved are Google/YouTube, Facebook/Instagram, Medium (a network of blogs), TikTok and Pinterest. The Virality Project said they collaborated by “acknowledging the reported content and acting in accordance with their [próprias] policies”. He also thanked them for occasionally providing information to the project “about the scope of the narratives previously denounced” by him. A February 2021 email announcing another bulletin mentions “foreign state-led conversations about vaccine passports,” “vaccine hesitancy expressed by NBA players [Associação Nacional de Basquete]” and “censorship charges” against the platforms. It also celebrates the expansion of its activities to content in Spanish and Mandarin.

For Taibbi, the revelations are important for two reasons. They show a resounding success of the Virality Project as a prototype of an “Orwellian” initiative of control, and an acceleration of digital censorship – moving a step beyond mere true/false judgment to “a new, more hideous model, openly aimed at political narrative at the expense of facts”.

“Minority Report” logic

What appears to have started Project Virality was an email from Stanford’s Isabella Garcia-Camargo to Twitter employees, including former security chief Yoel Roth, on Feb. inauguration as president of the USA. She references previous conversations involving other groups at Washington and New York Universities, and suggests using the same online ticketing system as those used in customer service by companies, called the “Jira system”. The method was already being used in a project to denounce disinformation in elections, by the same actors, the “Partnership for Integrity of Elections” (EIP). EIP ended up becoming Viralidade.

In March, public-private partnership whistleblowers expanded their monitoring to alternative platforms such as Gab, Parler, Telegram and Gettr, achieving near-total surveillance of social media. There is no sign that these platforms have collaborated. Under the influence of Viralidade, Twitter, which previously required that content be “demonstrably false” or contain a false “statement of fact” in order to be submitted to moderation, began to expand the possibility of censorship to, in the words of the project, “ truthful posts that could promote hesitation.”

One example was the closure of a school in New York due to an excess of post-vaccination adverse events. Another denounced content was an article from the New York Times about thrombocytopenia, a possible side effect of the AstraZeneca vaccine. In another newsletter submission email, Project Virality warns against a “broader anti-vaccination narrative about the loss of rights and freedoms,” once again calling censorship about complaints against censorship.

In March 2021, censorship recommendations turned against alleged “misuse of official statistical reports and data”, “campaigns against vaccine passports” and “fear of mandatory immunizations”.

The project, rather than targeting individual content, also targeted entire personalities. An account identified as “Valeria S.” was denounced with the acknowledgment that it “posts legitimate and true updates about Covid-19”, but “attacks Italian politicians, the European Union and the United States”.

Viralidade also collaborates with the American Democratic Party’s concern about alleged Russian influences, claiming that former Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte was “highly connected” to a “network linked to Russians”. Another accused was Republican Senator Ron Johnson. “When pressed,” the bulletin reads, “Senator Johnson claimed he was not anti-vaccine and was just ‘asking questions’ — a tactic used by spreaders of misinformation to evade blame.”

Matt Taibbi compares this project tactic of reporting individuals to the movie “Minority Report”, in which people are denounced “pre-crime” after denouncing psychics. Posts by Robert Kennedy Jr., who has been active against vaccines in general for many years, were labeled “almost always reportable”. Regardless of whether the information was true or false, Project Virality’s attitude towards it seemed to be to shoot first and ask questions later.

With the benefit of hindsight, it can be argued that the project was wrong on multiple counts where it assumed the content it reported was false. He recommended the silencing of posts that spoke of the protection conferred by natural immunity, claiming that infections with Covid-19 among those vaccinated were “extremely rare”.

One of the searches for objectionable content classified content that mentioned a “surveillance state” as “conspiracy,” which Taibbi finds ironic given that Project Virality was formed in part by federal agencies of the US government and NGOs that often received funding.

In April 2022, the project suggested that one of these agencies, part of the Department of Homeland Security, create a section especially dedicated to combating “disinformation”. The next day, the department announced the Disinformation Governance Board, with “disinformation expert” Nina Jankowicz as executive director. She had classified Hunter Biden’s laptop news as fake news. She drew the ire of Republicans for that record and for singing a parody of a song from the movie “Mary Poppins” advocating censorship of fake content. The council was interrupted in May, and definitively closed in August. But the Virality Project, which seems to have hinted at its creation, took over the work behind the scenes.

Among those involved in the Viral Project were the social network analysis company Graphika, which receives money from the Department of Defense (Pentagon); Stanford academics Renée DiResta and Alex Stamos, with CIA connections; the Center for the Informed Public (CIP), funded by the National Science Foundation; and the Center for Social Media and Politics (CSMaP) at New York University. The project also said in the leaked documents that it partnered with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Office of the Surgeon General of the United States.

In Taibbi’s estimation, the secret project represents a shift in US authorities’ focus on information from foreign counterterrorism to 80% of domestic content being monitored.