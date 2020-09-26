The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) team is questioning Deepika Padukone over the drugs connection in the case of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. The actress was summoned and asked to appear before the NCB on Saturday. Meanwhile, “#Stand With Deepika” is trending on Twitter. With this hashtag, Deepika is tweeting in her support of the fans of Padukone.

A social media user wrote in support of Deepika Padukone – ‘We are with you and always with you. whatever happens. #Stand With Deepika. ‘ Apart from this, another user writes- ‘You are the inspiration of many young girls, we are with you Deepika.’ At the same time a user wrote – ‘This has happened just by going to JNU, nothing else.’

What does Deepika Padukone have to do with Drugs Chat? NCB is asking such questions to actress

See what social media users are doing in support of Deepika.

Definitely #StandWithDeepika – Pathetic country hounding people as if drug use by some is a bigger problem than brazenly destroying the constitution and democracy. The real criminals are strutting around like bloody peacocks.

She is inspiration for many young girls …. We stand with Deepika #StandWithDeepika

I love how fierce and powerful she looks and those eyes #StandWithDeepika pic.twitter.com/3vJC6SzVgQ

When they were beating us with rods and police was mute spectator @deepikapadukone was only celebrity after @ReallySwara who stood by the side of victims how on earth you can believe the sanghi propaganda #StandWithDeepika pic.twitter.com/WxrhSd7N5S

She will always be the indomitable force to reckon with, the untoppable, undisputed Rani Sa pic.twitter.com/upQel1QbzJ

It reminds me she said everything fell into place as if God was behind us during padmavati time

But I’ll take it as a sign pic.twitter.com/EI4gk0ihH8

Words will not do justice to this picture. #StandWithDeepika pic.twitter.com/jm8SLyUskI

Always with Deepika Padukone #StandWithDeepika

With the Stand With Deepika hashtag, more than 44 thousand tweets have been made so far. This hashtag is trending at number one on Twitter in India. Sources in NCB had earlier revealed that Karishma Prakash’s WhatsApp chat revealed her conversation with a ‘D’ and the central agency wanted to know who the person was. It is being said that during the NCB team inquiry, Deepika Padukone was asked questions regarding WhatsApp chat.

Deepika talks about accepted drug chat

According to a Times Now report, Deepika Padukone has reportedly accepted a drug chat with manager Karisma in front of NCB. Let us tell you that apart from Deepika Padukone, NCB is also questioning Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor.