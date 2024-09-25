The 2024 Irish flat racing season has once again captivated enthusiasts and casual fans alike, showcasing a thrilling array of races that have left a lasting impression on the world of horse racing. This season, with its dramatic shifts and surprising outcomes, has continually challenged the horse racing odds, providing excitement and unpredictability at every turn.

From stunning upsets to dominant performances by well-backed favourites, the past months have been filled with unforgettable moments that have defined the sport.

As we reflect on the highs and lows, the triumphs and heartbreaks, let’s delve into the standout moments that have made the 2024 season truly remarkable.

Rosallion – Irish 2,000 Guineas

The Irish 2,000 Guineas was a renewal to remember for British trainer Richard Hannon, as his cross-sea raiders Rosallion and Haatem secured the top two spots in an impressive feat at the iconic Curragh.

The pair were second and third behind Godolphin’s Notable Speech in the 2000 Guineas at Newmarket, but both went one better in what was a thrilling ending to the Irish version of the Classic.

Haatem looked set to cause an upset over his well-backed stablemate, who went off odds-on, but Rosallion charged under Sean Levey late on and headed the fellow Hannon-trained horse in the final stages.

Fallen Angel – Irish 1,000 Guineas

There was a rare British-trained winner of the Irish 1,000 Guineas as well, as Fallen Angel scored in the Fillies’ Classic for Karl Burke — marking a first victory in the contest for the visitors since the Charles Hills-trained Just The Judge won at the Curragh in 2013.

The three-year-old was hot in the betting for the 1,000 Guineas at Newmarket in May, but flattered to deceive when finishing in midfield and well off the pace set by eventual winner Elmalka, who was a 28/1 outsider.

Fallen Angel made virtually all the running at the Curragh, streaking clear around two furlongs out and staying on well from the chasing pack, which included the strong finishing A Lilac Rolla, under a driving ride from Danny Tudhope.

You Got To Me – Irish Oaks

Keeping up the trend of British winners in the Irish Classics this season, the visitors continued their dominance at the Curragh with You Got To Me landing Ralph Beckett his first victory in the Irish Oaks — adding to his Irish Derby success at the track in 2022.

The three-year-old won a Listed Oak Trial at Lingfield on her seasonal reappearance, but could fare no better than fourth in the actual Epsom Classic itself before coming home in fourth again in the Ribblesdale at Royal Ascot.

Heading into the race as a 15/2 shot, You Got To Me pushed to the front about a furlong out under Hector Crouch and battled incredibly gamely to hold off the challenges of Content and Purple Lily to win by a little less than a length.

Los Angeles – Irish Derby

After a complete rout by the British in the Irish Classics to this point, someone had to step up to stop the visitors from stealing the prestigious Irish Derby as well — and who better to do that than master trainer Aidan O’Brien?

Los Angeles was third behind stablemate City Of Troy and Ambiente Friendly in the Epsom Derby earlier in the month and faced the latter again at the Curragh, hoping to reverse the form on Irish soil.

He did exactly that, leading clearly in the final stages and doing enough to win O’Brien his record-extending 16th Irish Derby, despite the best efforts and Sunway and pre-race favourite Ambiente Friendly.