On the second day of the second World Cup weekend in Calgary, there are four distances on the program for the Dutch skaters. The Canadian evening was kicked off by the women’s 1500 metres. The men skate their 500 meters and 10 kilometers, after which the women finish the day in the team sprint. You can follow all times and results in the widgets below.

#Standings #results #World #Cup #Calgary #RijpmaDe #Jong #takes #silver #win #kilometers