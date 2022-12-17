On the second day of the second World Cup weekend in Calgary, there are four distances on the program for the Dutch skaters. The Canadian evening was kicked off by the women’s 1500 metres. The men skate their 500 meters and 10 kilometers, after which the women finish the day in the team sprint. You can follow all times and results in the widgets below.

Program Saturday 17 December

• 23.44: women’s team sprint

Rijpma-De Jong second behind Takagi

Antoinette Rijpma-De Jong finished on the podium in the 1500 meters for the third time in a row in the World Cup. The 27-year-old Frisian from Jumbo-Visma finished second in Calgary with 1.52.70 behind Japan’s Miho Takagi, who, just like a week earlier – this time with 1.52.08 – was the best. Joy Beune finished seventh, Marijke Groenewoud was tenth and Reina Anema clocked the final sixteenth time in the first stage.

Rijpma-De Jong had finished third last week and had won a World Cup competition in the 1500 meters for the first time in Heerenveen. In her ride against the Canadian Ivanie Blondin, she kept the decline low and with a good final lap she dived under the fastest time of the American Brittany Bowe (1.53.25). Only Takagi was faster in the final stage.

N’tab eighth at 500 meters

Dai Dai N’tab finished eighth in the 500 meters with 34.41. This made the 28-year-old skater of Jumbo-Visma the best Dutchman for the first time this season. The victory went to the South Korean Jun-ho Kim, who came to 34.07. Kim won the stage from Merijn Scheperkamp who finished tenth with 34.43. With that, he narrowly improved his personal best. Janno Botman also skated a personal best. His 34.64 put him in seventeenth place.

Rust defeated at 10,000 meters

Patrick Roest failed to win the 10 kilometers. He was surprisingly beaten by Davide Ghiotto, who set an Italian record with 12:45.10. Roest was well defeated in a direct duel, but took silver in 12.51.51. The bronze also went to a Dutchman with Beau Snellink (12.53.34).

Roest started quickly against Ghiotto, who took bronze behind the now retired Swede Nils van der Poel (gold) and Roest (silver) at the Beijing Olympics. The Italian kept up and took a lead early in the race. Roest accelerated about halfway, but Ghiotto parried the attack and managed to keep the lap times flat after that.

Roest was unable to do that and managed to stay ahead with 12.51.50 Snellink through a fast final lap. The Italian fell short of the national record with which he had won Olympic bronze and recorded his first World Cup victory.

1500 meters women





500 meters men





10,000 meters men





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Team sprint women





Calendar (each event can be clicked for results)





(Intermediate) standings World Cup season 2022-2023





