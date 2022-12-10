Patrick Roest has decided in his favor in the first direct duel with his new challenger Sander Eitrem from Norway. Roest won the 5000 meters at the World Cup in Calgary in 6:05.60. Beau Snellink was second in 6:09.58. Check out all the results and standings below. View yesterday’s results here.

Roest had already beaten Eitrem’s attack in Heerenveen a few weeks ago by seizing the victory with a track record of 6.04.36. In the first stage against each other, the 27-year-old Lekkerkerker started quickly and distanced himself from the Norwegian, who only finished fourth. However, Reggeborgh’s skater was unable to break Sven Kramer’s track record and national record.

Snellink also left quickly in his ride against Italian Davide Ghiotto. In the final phase, the 21-year-old Jumbo-Visma skater had a hard time, but he stayed ahead of the Italian and dived under his own personal best.

Sigurd Henriksen previously improved the junior world record that he had set in Heerenveen at 6.17.67. With 6:13.85, the 18-year-old Norwegian finished fifth. Kars Jansman went in line with Bart Swings in his stage, but had to let the Belgian go at the end. Jansman achieved a personal best of 6.15.15, good for seventh place.

Bronze for Antoinette Rijpma-De Jong

Antoinette Rijpma-De Jong finished third in the 1500 meters. The 27-year-old Frisian had to put up with the Japanese Miho Takagi and Nadezhda Morozova from Kazakhstan.

Rijpma-De Jong won the second World Cup race in Heerenveen. In her ride against the Norwegian Ragne Wiklund, she set the fastest time of 1.52.93. Takagi went under in the next stage with 1.52.54 and Morozova was also just faster with 1.52.82.

The Dutch played no significant role in the 500 meters for men. Merijn Scheperkamp was the best Dutchman with sixth place with 34.46. The victory went to Canadian Laurent Dubreuil in 34.01.

Antoinette Rijpma-de Jong came third in the 1500 meters © AP



Pursuit crew next to podium

The Dutch skaters did not get further than fourth place in the team pursuit. The occasional trio of Reina Anema, Marijke Groenewoud and Irene Schouten was well beaten by Olympic champion Canada. Japan came second, the United States third.

The Netherlands was immediately slightly behind Canada; Ivanie Blondin, Valérie Maltais and Isabelle Weidemann. The skaters could no longer make up for that margin in the race. Canada's regular trio ran further and won in 2:54.57. The Netherlands, where Antoinette Rijpma-De Jong had previously withdrawn and Joy Beune could not drive either, conceded a lot and came to 3:00.53.

1500 meters women





500 meters men





5000 meters men





Women’s Team Pursuit





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Standings World Cup





Skating calendar





