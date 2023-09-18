It’s that time of the week again, so you get the standings after the Singapore GP 2023 with all the overviews, ranks and standings. We also noticed a few things about last weekend.
The Singapore GP 2023 was very innovative. Finally no Verstappen or Pérez on the podium. This puts an end to two long streaks.
Verstappen’s victories (that remains 10), Red Bull’s victories (15). Oh, and reaching Q3 103 times in a row is no longer possible. Bottas’ record (105 times) still stands.
7 notable things from the 2023 Singapore GP
Of course we have all the rankings and overviews for you, but before we start, there are 7 things that struck us.
Sainz exceptional cool frog
What. A . Top race. Grab pole and don’t let go. Nowhere did Carlos Sainz seem to relinquish control, but the Ferrari did not have the overspeed to decide the race early. Partly because of this, it remained exciting at the end. Ferrari itself had the strategy in place, but Sainz showed several times that he was made of the right racing cloth. The tow for Lando Norris in particular was a smart move (something the team did not seem to immediately realize, as evidenced by the on-board radio.
Russell the schmuck
George Russell is a very fast driver, no one doubts that. Russell is also articulate and very intelligent. Perhaps also a bit haughty and know-it-all. That’s no problem at all, provided you perform. His on-board radio (‘how can we win this race’) was full of bravado, but that attitude does not match the blunder at the end of the race. Because Russell is now a Mercedes driver for his second year, after three years in Williams. Then these types of errors don’t really fit.
Red Bull RB19 not dominant everywhere
Look, basically Adrian Newey designed the Mona Lisa of F1 cars. Even in his good days, Newey did not have a car that was dominant in so many different areas. The RB19 is fast on the Hungaroring and Monza. That is unprecedented. All jobs in between work too. But the RB19 is a dragon on Marina Bay. A street circuit with little grip and almost only 90-degree bends. That is the Achilles heel of this car. Oh well, you can’t always roll 6.
Denouement at the end
Of course we all know that Formula 1 racing follows a certain format. With its own rules regarding tires and fuel. But the fact that Sainz can start saving tires and fuel from lap 29 is a bit at odds with racing. If it’s racing, it’s more like endurance racing. Now we don’t want to bring the sport into question when Verstappen is not supreme, but just like with Monaco, you have to wonder whether this circuit suits the sport. It is perhaps a bit too much of a chess game where you actually only have to watch the last 15 rounds, that cannot be the intention. You don’t watch the Tour de France halfway through the stage either. Oh wait.
Verstappen + street circuit = just good
Yes, just fine. So not exceptional. Of course the car isn’t cooperating. But if we look at the past few years, Verstappen is simply good on street circuits. By the way, it is a bit of a waste of time to watch, because Sergio Pérez was almost invisible last race. And Pérez does have a reputation for being good on the streets. So wait a minute, then we have to say it again: how good is Verstappen, huh?
Great substitute Liam Lawson
Helmut Marko sometimes wants to say strange things, just like that great aunt who can occasionally be a bit embarrassingly racist. But sometimes Marko also does strange things. He brings in Nyck de Vries (who is not in the Red Bull program), fires Nyck de Vries and then brings in the very elderly Daniel Ricciardo. These are all emergency measures, but the most obvious option (bringing Liam Lawson to F1) also turns out to be the best. Ricciardo hasn’t driven enough to be able to judge him, but Lawson did well at Zandvoort, reasonably well at Monza and more than well at Marina Bay.
Ferrari finally chooses Sainz
If you perform, they will choose you. It’s that simple, unless you drive for Ferrari. It is no secret that Charles Leclerc is or was the child prodigy for a long time. Then they tried to treat the drivers equally. Now – under Frederic Vasseur – they seem to be choosing the most successful driver in the race. In this case it was Carlos Sainz. Leclerc was more or less sacrificed to stop Russell. Later in the race, Leclerc seemed to have lost all his speed.
Drivers Championship
The championship leader is not exciting, but there is plenty happening behind it. Hamilton takes third place from Alonso (who had a disaster weekend). Sainz is distancing himself slightly from Leclerc, and not undeservedly so. Because Russell did not score any points, Norris (who was P2) comes very close.
The standings after the Singapore GP 2023 in the drivers’ championship are as follows:
|Position
|Driver
|Team
|Points
|1
|Verstappen
|Red Bull
|374
|2
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|223
|3
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|180
|4
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|170
|5
|Carlos Sainz Jr.
|Ferrari
|142
|6
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|123
|7
|George Russel
|Mercedes
|109
|8
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|97
|9
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|47
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|45
|11
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|42
|12
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|36
|13
|Alexander Albon
|Williams
|21
|14
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Hare
|9
|15
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo
|5
|16
|Zhou Guanyu
|Alfa Romeo
|4
|17
|Yuki Tsunoda
|AlphaTauri
|3
|18
|Kevin Magnussen
|Hare
|3
|19
|Liam Lawson
|AlphaTauri
|2
|20
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams
|0
|21
|Nyck de Vries
|AlphaTauri
|0
|22
|Daniel Ricciardo
|AlphaTauri
|0
Constructors’ Championship
No mutations, but a few noticeable things. Aston Martin did not score a single point, because Lance Stroll took a day off. Mercedes could have taken a bigger lead over Ferrari, but they remain close. Relatively speaking, a lot of points for AlphaTauri, because Liam Lawson scored two.
The standings after the Singapore GP 2023 in the constructors’ championship are as follows:
|Position
|Team
|Points
|1
|Red Bull Honda RBPT
|597
|2
|Mercedes
|289
|3
|Ferrari
|265
|4
|Aston Martin
|217
|5
|McLaren
|139
|6
|Alpine
|81
|7
|Williams
|21
|8
|Haas F1 Team
|12
|9
|Alfa Romeo
|10
|10
|AlphaTauri
|5
Qualifying match
Initially, Leclerc seemed to be the faster man in qualifying. But lately Sainz has been gaining ground. Not only in the Drivers’ Championship, but also in qualifying. It is also striking that Lawson was suddenly faster than Tsunoda, very impressive. Nice to see how the Alpine drivers are also about the same fast. Oh, and Russell outranks his teammate in this overview.
The standings after the Singapore 2023 GP in the qualifying match are as follows:
|Driver
|Driver
|Verstappen
|13
|Pérez
|2
|Alonso
|12
|Stroll
|3
|Russell
|8
|Hamilton
|7
|Leclerc
|8
|Sainz Jr.
|7
|Norris
|12
|Piastri
|3
|Ocon
|8
|Gasly
|7
|Hulkenberg
|11
|Magnussen
|4
|Guanyu
|5
|Bottas
|10
|Tsunoda
|8
|DeVries
|2
|Tsunoda
|1
|Ricciardo
|1
|Tsunoda
|2
|Lawson
|1
|Albon
|15
|Sargeant
|0
Fastest race lap
Lewis Hamilton knows how to rack up points in a race. The entire race was quite invisible, ultimately just P3 and an extra point for the fastest race lap. The Briton set a time of 1:35.867.
The mutual standings after the GP Singapore 2023 in terms of fastest race laps are as follows:
|Driver
|Team
|Number of fastest race laps
|Verstappen
|Red Bull
|5
|Hamilton
|Mercedes
|3
|Pérez
|Red Bull
|2
|Russell
|Mercedes
|1
|Zhou
|Alfa Romeo
|1
|Alonso
|Aston Martin
|1
Driver of the Day
Of course, that could be none other than Carlos Sainz. The Spaniard had a great weekend, but it was certainly not an easy task. The Mercedes seemed to be a little faster at the end. Ultimately it’s the details that make the difference and it was right that Sainz made absolutely no mistakes. He was very calculating and although the lead was never large, his victory never seemed to be in danger. The Driver of the Daytrophy is fully deserved.
The mutual standings after the Singapore GP 2023 in terms of Driver of the Day nominations are as follows:
|Driver
|Team
|Number of nominations
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|3
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|3
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|2
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|2
|Carlos Sainz Jr.
|Ferrari
|2
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|1
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|1
Did the Autoblog editors predict the race correctly?
Well, yes and no. The editors realized that Hamilton would be on stage. But other than that it was difficult. The three thought Pérez would do well, but that didn’t happen. But Jaap and Wouter realized that Verstappen would not be there for once. And you know, that was absolutely right!
The standings after the Singapore GP 2023 in the editorial rankings are as follows:
|Editor
|Points
|Jaap (ALO, PER, HAM)
|89
|Wouter (HAM, PER, ALO)
|78
|Michael (VER, PER, HAM)
|80
These Grands Prix have already been held:
- March 5 | GP of Bahrain
- March 19 | GP of Saudi Arabia
- April 2 | Australian GP
- April 30 | GP of Azerbaijan
- May 7 | GP of Miami
- May 28 | Monaco GP
- June 4 | GP of Spain
- June 18 | Canadian GP
- July 2 | GP of Austria
- July 9 | GP of England
- July 23 | GP of Hungary
- July 30 | GP of Belgium
- August 27 | GP of the Netherlands
- September 3 | GP of Italy
- September 17 | Singapore GP
These Grands Prix are still on the calendar:
- September 24 | GP of Japan
- October 8 | GP of Qatar
- October 22 | United States GP
- October 29 | GP of Mexico
- November 5 | GP of Brazil
- November 19 | GP of Las Vegas
- November 26 | Abu Dhabi GP
The first meters of the 2023 GP Japan will be held on September 22 at 4:30 AM.
This article Standings after GP Singapore 2023 and 7 things that struck us first appeared on Autoblog.nl.
#Standings #Singapore #struck
Leave a Reply