It’s that time of the week again, so you get the standings after the Singapore GP 2023 with all the overviews, ranks and standings. We also noticed a few things about last weekend.

The Singapore GP 2023 was very innovative. Finally no Verstappen or Pérez on the podium. This puts an end to two long streaks.

Verstappen’s victories (that remains 10), Red Bull’s victories (15). Oh, and reaching Q3 103 times in a row is no longer possible. Bottas’ record (105 times) still stands.

7 notable things from the 2023 Singapore GP

Of course we have all the rankings and overviews for you, but before we start, there are 7 things that struck us.

Sainz exceptional cool frog

What. A . Top race. Grab pole and don’t let go. Nowhere did Carlos Sainz seem to relinquish control, but the Ferrari did not have the overspeed to decide the race early. Partly because of this, it remained exciting at the end. Ferrari itself had the strategy in place, but Sainz showed several times that he was made of the right racing cloth. The tow for Lando Norris in particular was a smart move (something the team did not seem to immediately realize, as evidenced by the on-board radio.

Russell the schmuck

George Russell is a very fast driver, no one doubts that. Russell is also articulate and very intelligent. Perhaps also a bit haughty and know-it-all. That’s no problem at all, provided you perform. His on-board radio (‘how can we win this race’) was full of bravado, but that attitude does not match the blunder at the end of the race. Because Russell is now a Mercedes driver for his second year, after three years in Williams. Then these types of errors don’t really fit.

Red Bull RB19 not dominant everywhere

Look, basically Adrian Newey designed the Mona Lisa of F1 cars. Even in his good days, Newey did not have a car that was dominant in so many different areas. The RB19 is fast on the Hungaroring and Monza. That is unprecedented. All jobs in between work too. But the RB19 is a dragon on Marina Bay. A street circuit with little grip and almost only 90-degree bends. That is the Achilles heel of this car. Oh well, you can’t always roll 6.

Denouement at the end

Of course we all know that Formula 1 racing follows a certain format. With its own rules regarding tires and fuel. But the fact that Sainz can start saving tires and fuel from lap 29 is a bit at odds with racing. If it’s racing, it’s more like endurance racing. Now we don’t want to bring the sport into question when Verstappen is not supreme, but just like with Monaco, you have to wonder whether this circuit suits the sport. It is perhaps a bit too much of a chess game where you actually only have to watch the last 15 rounds, that cannot be the intention. You don’t watch the Tour de France halfway through the stage either. Oh wait.

Verstappen + street circuit = just good

Yes, just fine. So not exceptional. Of course the car isn’t cooperating. But if we look at the past few years, Verstappen is simply good on street circuits. By the way, it is a bit of a waste of time to watch, because Sergio Pérez was almost invisible last race. And Pérez does have a reputation for being good on the streets. So wait a minute, then we have to say it again: how good is Verstappen, huh?

Great substitute Liam Lawson

Helmut Marko sometimes wants to say strange things, just like that great aunt who can occasionally be a bit embarrassingly racist. But sometimes Marko also does strange things. He brings in Nyck de Vries (who is not in the Red Bull program), fires Nyck de Vries and then brings in the very elderly Daniel Ricciardo. These are all emergency measures, but the most obvious option (bringing Liam Lawson to F1) also turns out to be the best. Ricciardo hasn’t driven enough to be able to judge him, but Lawson did well at Zandvoort, reasonably well at Monza and more than well at Marina Bay.

Ferrari finally chooses Sainz

If you perform, they will choose you. It’s that simple, unless you drive for Ferrari. It is no secret that Charles Leclerc is or was the child prodigy for a long time. Then they tried to treat the drivers equally. Now – under Frederic Vasseur – they seem to be choosing the most successful driver in the race. In this case it was Carlos Sainz. Leclerc was more or less sacrificed to stop Russell. Later in the race, Leclerc seemed to have lost all his speed.

Drivers Championship

The championship leader is not exciting, but there is plenty happening behind it. Hamilton takes third place from Alonso (who had a disaster weekend). Sainz is distancing himself slightly from Leclerc, and not undeservedly so. Because Russell did not score any points, Norris (who was P2) comes very close.

The standings after the Singapore GP 2023 in the drivers’ championship are as follows:

Position Driver Team Points 1 Verstappen Red Bull 374 2 Sergio Perez Red Bull 223 3 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 180 4 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 170 5 Carlos Sainz Jr. Ferrari 142 6 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 123 7 George Russel Mercedes 109 8 Lando Norris McLaren 97 9 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 47 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine 45 11 Oscar Piastri McLaren 42 12 Esteban Ocon Alpine 36 13 Alexander Albon Williams 21 14 Nico Hulkenberg Hare 9 15 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo 5 16 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo 4 17 Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 3 18 Kevin Magnussen Hare 3 19 Liam Lawson AlphaTauri 2 20 Logan Sargeant Williams 0 21 Nyck de Vries AlphaTauri 0 22 Daniel Ricciardo AlphaTauri 0

Constructors’ Championship

No mutations, but a few noticeable things. Aston Martin did not score a single point, because Lance Stroll took a day off. Mercedes could have taken a bigger lead over Ferrari, but they remain close. Relatively speaking, a lot of points for AlphaTauri, because Liam Lawson scored two.

The standings after the Singapore GP 2023 in the constructors’ championship are as follows:

Position Team Points 1 Red Bull Honda RBPT 597 2 Mercedes 289 3 Ferrari 265 4 Aston Martin 217 5 McLaren 139 6 Alpine 81 7 Williams 21 8 Haas F1 Team 12 9 Alfa Romeo 10 10 AlphaTauri 5

Qualifying match

Initially, Leclerc seemed to be the faster man in qualifying. But lately Sainz has been gaining ground. Not only in the Drivers’ Championship, but also in qualifying. It is also striking that Lawson was suddenly faster than Tsunoda, very impressive. Nice to see how the Alpine drivers are also about the same fast. Oh, and Russell outranks his teammate in this overview.

The standings after the Singapore 2023 GP in the qualifying match are as follows:

Driver Driver Verstappen 13 Pérez 2 Alonso 12 Stroll 3 Russell 8 Hamilton 7 Leclerc 8 Sainz Jr. 7 Norris 12 Piastri 3 Ocon 8 Gasly 7 Hulkenberg 11 Magnussen 4 Guanyu 5 Bottas 10 Tsunoda 8 DeVries 2 Tsunoda 1 Ricciardo 1 Tsunoda 2 Lawson 1 Albon 15 Sargeant 0

Fastest race lap

Lewis Hamilton knows how to rack up points in a race. The entire race was quite invisible, ultimately just P3 and an extra point for the fastest race lap. The Briton set a time of 1:35.867.

The mutual standings after the GP Singapore 2023 in terms of fastest race laps are as follows:

Driver Team Number of fastest race laps Verstappen Red Bull 5 Hamilton Mercedes 3 Pérez Red Bull 2 Russell Mercedes 1 Zhou Alfa Romeo 1 Alonso Aston Martin 1

Driver of the Day

Of course, that could be none other than Carlos Sainz. The Spaniard had a great weekend, but it was certainly not an easy task. The Mercedes seemed to be a little faster at the end. Ultimately it’s the details that make the difference and it was right that Sainz made absolutely no mistakes. He was very calculating and although the lead was never large, his victory never seemed to be in danger. The Driver of the Daytrophy is fully deserved.

The mutual standings after the Singapore GP 2023 in terms of Driver of the Day nominations are as follows:

Driver Team Number of nominations Sergio Perez Red Bull 3 Max Verstappen Red Bull 3 Lando Norris McLaren 2 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 2 Carlos Sainz Jr. Ferrari 2 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1 Esteban Ocon Alpine 1 Alex Albon Williams 1

Did the Autoblog editors predict the race correctly?

Well, yes and no. The editors realized that Hamilton would be on stage. But other than that it was difficult. The three thought Pérez would do well, but that didn’t happen. But Jaap and Wouter realized that Verstappen would not be there for once. And you know, that was absolutely right!

The standings after the Singapore GP 2023 in the editorial rankings are as follows:

Editor Points Jaap (ALO, PER, HAM ) 89 Wouter (HAM, PER, ALO) 78 Michael (VER, PER, HAM ) 80

These Grands Prix have already been held:

March 5 | GP of Bahrain

March 19 | GP of Saudi Arabia

April 2 | Australian GP

April 30 | GP of Azerbaijan

May 7 | GP of Miami

May 28 | Monaco GP

June 4 | GP of Spain

June 18 | Canadian GP

July 2 | GP of Austria

July 9 | GP of England

July 23 | GP of Hungary

July 30 | GP of Belgium

August 27 | GP of the Netherlands

September 3 | GP of Italy

September 17 | Singapore GP

These Grands Prix are still on the calendar:

September 24 | GP of Japan

October 8 | GP of Qatar

October 22 | United States GP

October 29 | GP of Mexico

November 5 | GP of Brazil

November 19 | GP of Las Vegas

November 26 | Abu Dhabi GP

The first meters of the 2023 GP Japan will be held on September 22 at 4:30 AM.

