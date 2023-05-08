This is the position after the GP of Miami 2023, in addition, we noticed a few things last weekend.

The first of the three races in the United States is now behind us. With a special starting position we were able to prepare for an exciting race. Anyway, when nothing is happening in Miami in terms of on-course action, there is still plenty to see.

It is clear that the American approach of a lot of glitz and glamor is something that sets them apart. You can leave a party to the Americans, that much is clear. But after everything that happened over the weekend, we have the ranks, standings and relevant overviews for you, plus the calendar for the rest of the season.

Highlights from the 2023 Miami GP

Before we go through everything with you in terms of standings, there are a few things about the weekend that stood out to us. We are only too happy to share them with you!

Nyck de Vries in or out of shape

Finally we saw – just for a moment – the old Nyck de Vries! In the Netherlands people are quite skeptical, because of course we already have a dead champion to cheer for. De Vries is obviously not a pancake behind the steering wheel. After all, he is a Formula 2 and Formula E champion. Now he could finally bite off in qualifying for the 2023 Miami GP. He drove a solid qualifying session. In fact, given the speed of the AlphaTauri, it has done more than orderly. That was the only good thing.

Unfortunately he couldn’t improve in the second session, but the fact that he made it to Q2 and beat his teammate in the process is just a solid performance that the Frisian can build on. Too bad he threw it away again at the start. We can further label his race as colorless.

Fernando Alonso has a tactical approach

All weekend Aston Martin didn’t seem to have it together. In free practice, Lance Stroll and midfield could be found. In the end, Aston Martin Racing went back to an old setup and that paid off. For Alonso, at least.

As the weekend progressed he climbed and finally managed to take P2. Extra clever when you consider that Lance Stroll didn’t even make it to Q2. Of course, this year’s Aston Martin is finally a car that a driver can ‘do’ something with, but the Alonso factor is still there. Another P3 is very handsome.

Midfield is huge. And unpredictable

The midfield seems bigger than ever. Of course, Red Bull is the fastest, followed by the Scuderia Ferrari, Aston Martin and Mercedes GP. But beyond that there is no string to tie. There is no super bad team that absolutely cannot score points. Although it is fairly predictable at the front of the field, the battle behind it is very exciting.

There is also a clear difference between cars that are fast over one lap (with little fuel and soft tyres) and cars that run well in the race (with harder tires and a higher weight). In any case, it ensures that the details are decisive.

Excellent weekend for Kevin Magnussen

Kevin Magnussen is a special phenomenon. The Danish driver has never been able to fulfill the promise of absolute top talent. But he is a bit like the Dirk Kuijt of Formula 1. He compensates for the – relative – lack of talent with a tough fighting spirit.

He doesn’t let anyone pass easily and when he is overtaken he is always on the lookout for an opportunity to regain his lost position. This weekend he was clearly superior to his teammate, both in the race and in qualifying. Fortunately, he also got a point out of it. It was, after all, one of the seasonings of the race.

Alpine suddenly fast

The boss of Alpine was flaring his own brand. On a roll. According to him, there was no professionalism in the team and the bumbling was unworthy of the Alpine name.

But to be honest, they did pretty well this weekend! Ocon’s strategy didn’t work in the end, but in the end he and Gasly just took points. It was also clear that the Alpines showed speed in practice and qualifying.

Another mistake Leclerc

On a very good day there is no measure on Charles Leclerc. Maybe he is even faster than Verstappen over one lap. But the combination of mistakes and taking the team by the hand does not seem to go well for him. Now it is not a problem for a driver who has only driven 1 or 2 seasons, but Leclerc is now already working on his sixth season.

Verstappen bizarrely good

Verstappen probably knew in advance what was going to happen. That RB19 is very god and nobody can handle it as well as Max Verstappen. The Netherlands rode a pruning pace on hard tires. He kept that up for a very long time. The fight between him and Perez is one created because we really want to see a fight. This was not a narrow victory either, but Verstappen showed Perez all corners of Miami.

Drivers Championship

It was clear in advance: if Sergio Pérez wins and Max Verstappen finishes second, Pérez can take the leading position in the championship (depending on the fastest race lap). Of course there are circumstances that Verstappen can do nothing about, but Checo take advantage of it every time. That has not always been the case in the past. But yeah, none of that happened. Verstappen extends his lead nicely. From P9.

The driver’s standings after GP Miami 2023 are as follows:

Position driver Team Points 1 Verstappen Red Bull 119 2 Perez Red Bull 105 3 Alonso Aston Martin 75 4 Hamilton Mercedes 56 5 Sainz Ferrari 44 6 Russell Mercedes 40 7 Leclerc Ferrari 34 8 Stroll Aston Martin 27 9 Norris McLaren 10 10 Gasly Alpine 8 11 Hulkenberg Hare 6 12 Ocon Alpine 6 13 Bottas Alfa Romeo 4 14 Piastri McLaren 4 15 zhou Alfa Romeo 2 16 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 2 17 Magnussen Hare 2 18 Albon Williams 1 19 Sergeant Williams 0 20 DeVries AlphaTauri 0

Constructors’ Championship

As we mentioned, the midfield is so close together. And that is also clearly visible in the standings in the Constructors’ Championship. Red Bull is of course sovereign in the lead, but behind that it is really exciting. You have the group of Aston Martin, Mercedes and Ferrari, but especially behind that a good result can make a huge difference.

The standings after the GP Miami 2023 in the Constructors’ Championship are as follows:

Position Team Points 1 Red Bull Honda RBPT 224 2 Aston Martin Mercedes 102 3 Mercedes 96 4 Ferrari 78 5 McLaren-Mercedes 14 6 Alpine Renault 14 7 Haas Ferrari 8 8 Alfa Romeo Ferrari 6 9 AlphaTauri Honda RBPT 2 19 Williams-Mercedes 1

Qualifying match

The red flag situation creates a few interesting things in the qualifying game, which are admittedly not representative of the proportions. But hey: the result is just going to be in the history books. So that means that Sergio Pérez was faster than Max Verstappen. Also special is that Kevin Magnussen was faster than Nico Hülkenberg, for the first time this season. Of course we have to mention Nyck de Vries, who not only made it to Q2, but also beat Yuki Tsunoda. Carlos Sainz was also faster than Charles Leclerc once (the reason why may be known). Alexander Albon does not have a child with his teammate Logan Sargeant for the time being.

The standings after the GP Miami 2023 in the qualifying game are as follows:

driver Driver Verstappen 3 Perez 2 Alonso 5 Stroll 0 Russell 4 Hamilton 1 Leclerc 3 Sainz Jr. 2 Norris 4 Piastri 1 Ocon 3 Gasly 2 Hulkenberg 4 Magnussen 1 Guanyu 2 Bottas 3 Tsunoda 4 deVries 1 Albon 5 Sergeant 0

Fastest race lap

We went especially to keep an eye on Lewis Hamilton. He was the only driver with an extra set of red tires. Logical, he didn’t make it to Q3 and had a set left. But the Mercedes was so slow that Hamilton had to be happy with eighth position. Verstappen, on the other hand, drove the ideal strategy and drove faster than everyone else. Again no pole for the Dutchman, but the maximum score thanks to a lap of 1:27.908.

The standings after the GP Miami 2023 in terms of fastest race laps are as follows:

Driver Team Number of fastest race laps Verstappen Red Bull 2 zhou Alfa Romeo 1 Russell Red Bull 1 Perez Red Bull 1

Driver of the Day

There are two things that the viewers really appreciate when handing out the Driver of the Dayaward. First, the underdog who rises above himself. Secondly, a driver who shows a nice catch-up race. Verstappen hasn’t been an underday for a few more days, but he does win the Driver of the Day trophy!

The standings after the GP Azerbaijan 2023 in terms of Driver of the Day nominations are as follows:

Driver Team Number of nominations Sergio Perez Red Bull 2 Max Verstappen Red Bull 1 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 1

Did the Autoblog editors predict the race correctly?

Yes, they always predict well, we know that. It just has to be in line with what happened on the track. Jaap and Wouter had put their money on Verstappen, Pérez and Alonso. Michael, on the other hand, envisioned a stunt by Pérez. In the end, Wouter and Jaap were served at their beck and call.

The position after the GP Azerbaijan 2023 in the editorial ranking is as follows:

Editor Points Jaap (VER, PER, ALO) 47 Wouter (VER, PER, ALO) 30 Michael (PER, ALO, VER ) 19

Good driver = 1 point, good driver in the right position: 5 points.

These Grands Prix have already been held:

March 5 | Bahrain GP

March 19 | Saudi Arabia GP

April 2 | Australian GP

April 30 | GP of Azerbaijan

May 7 | Miami GP

These Grands Prix are still on the calendar:

Date Race May 19 – May 21 GP of Emilia-Romagna May 26 – May 28 Monaco GP 02 Jun. – 04 Jun. Spain GP 16 Jun. – Jun 18. Canada GP 30 Jun. – Jul 02 GP of Austria Jul 07 – Jul 09 Great Britain GP Jul 21 – Jul 23 Hungarian GP Jul 28 – Jul 30 GP of Belgium Aug 25 – Aug 27 GP of the Netherlands Sep 01 – 03 Sep. GP of Italy Sep 15 – Sep 17 Singapore GP Sep 22 – 24 Sep. GP of Japan 06 Oct. – 08 Oct. Qatar GP Oct 20 – Oct 22 United States GP Oct 27 – Oct 29 GP of Mexico 03 Nov. – 05 Nov. Brazil GP 17 Nov. – 19 Nov. Las Vegas GP 24 Nov. – 26 Nov. Abu Dhabi GP

The first meters of the GP of Emilia-Romagna will be held on Friday 19 May at 11:00 am.

