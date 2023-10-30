Fixed on Monday morning, the standings after the GP Mexico 2023. All ranks, positions and overviews. We also noticed a few things about last weekend.

Regardless of the championship standings, the Mexican GP is always a very fun race. This year again the GP at Hermanos Rodriguez did not disappoint. At the start there was – as always – great hope for the Mexican hope in anxious days, Sergio Pérez.

He is in the fastest car, wants to win another race and of course wanted to show something for the home crowd. Well, we now know how that turned out. For the time being it makes little difference to the standings in the championship, but nevertheless it was a weekend where we were able to make a lot of progress.

Notable things about the Mexican Grand Prix:

Before we discuss all the ranks, positions and overviews with razor-sharp but ironic (intentionally) commentary, we start with the seven things that struck us about the race:

Daniel Ricciardo is so fast here!

Last season, Daniel Ricciardo was the bitten dog at McLaren, because he could not master that orange soapbox. We can say so, because Lando Norris proved that there was speed in it right away. At the Mexican GP in 2022, Ricciardo was SUDDENly fast after his tire change. So it is a job that suits the Australian very well. But that fourth position during qualifying and a P5 for Pérez actually say it all: swap the two. Of course, he was unable to redeem his P4 in the race, but the fact that he was able to keep up so well with the AlphaTauri is actually a small miracle.

Mexico is wonderfully unpredictable

Mexico is a unique course, both in terms of layout and elevation. And let’s not deny it: atmosphere, because that part through the stadium is great. But what’s even more amazing is the unpredictability of the course. The ‘normal’ rules do not apply to Hermanos Rodriguez. So the order and leads are a lot more interesting.

Rising line Williams

The team from Grove is not just having a good series. This is clearly a team that is improving step by step. You don’t really see that, because Albon and Sargeant are not very well matched. A good number 2 would be fitting for the team’s upward trend. That one point from the previous race (with luck) that Logan took is not enough. The team is now ready for a second driver of Albon’s caliber or better.

Local Hero Perez

In the Netherlands there is a kind of anti-sentiment towards Pérez. The Verstappen camp has lashed out at him a few times. Something that has not gone unnoticed in Mexico. The crowd chants Sergio’s nickname (Checo) while Verstappen was in conversation (after qualifying). Now we don’t understand the hatred and envy on both sides. Pérez is also half a second per lap slower at his home race. That’s a huge gap on a small track like this. It is absolutely not a serious opponent and not even close. The performance on the track says it all. The start was a brain fart (he had no idea that Verstappen was already on the other side), but it is indicative of the Mexican.

Lame branches at a brilliant Ferrari

Now that’s quite a headline. At the start the Ferraris were very easily squeaked by the Red Bulls. Of course, they went faster. But sometimes aggressive defense really isn’t a bad thing. You can be a little brighter, especially in the first round. Of course they want to give up their P1 and P2, but you have to bite the bullet a little bit more.

But… They came out of a box like a jack of all trades during qualifying. Now we know that Leclerc is an exceptionally fast driver over one lap, but Sainz was right behind him. So Ferrari really did something good. Those scarlet red cars are very fast at times, but sometimes a driver can let off a little bit. Just look at how Ricciardo parried Hamilton until lap 11.

Great start Max Verstappen

The Red Bull was not always the ideal car to move. Verstappen’s start was perfect. He immediately got off to a good start and immediately caught up with the Ferraris, who were perhaps a bit surprised by the fast start.

Lewis Hamilton rare

In the Netherlands people sometimes have a little difficulty with Lewis Hamilton. Of course that season (2021) was very exciting. But Hamilton is in great shape and every time the car gets a little better, Hamilton seems to be able to bring something extra. This is in contrast to his teammate. Of course Hamilton had the fastest car for years, but that was also because he is the fastest driver. Hamilton has been a con since 2008

Drivers Championship

Of course, the champion is already known. And because of Lewis Hamilton’s penalty last week, the race for second place is already over, although Pérez still has three races to fail. Yet it is extremely exciting just behind it. Furthermore: Carlos Sainz rises one place. The biggest change is Daniel Ricciardo, who scores six points in one go and thus rises nicely in the overview.

The standings after the 2023 GP Mexico in the drivers’ championship are as follows

Position Driver Team Points 1 Verstappen Red Bull 491 2 Sergio Perez Red Bull 240 3 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 220 4 Carlos Sainz Jr. Ferrari 183 5 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 183 6 Lando Norris McLaren 169 7 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 165 8 George Russel Mercedes 151 9 Oscar Piastri McLaren 87 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine 56 11 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 53 12 Esteban Ocon Alpine 45 13 Alexander Albon Williams 27 14 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo 10 15 Nico Hulkenberg Hare 9 16 Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 8 17 Daniel Ricciardo AlphaTauri 6 18 Guanyu Zhou Alfa Romeo 6 19 Kevin Magnussen Hare 3 20 Liam Lawson AlphaTauri 2 21 Logan Sargeant Williams 1 22 Nyck de Vries AlphaTauri 0

Constructors’ Championship

Several developments are interesting here. Red Bull can still score 800 points or more. Which is somewhat bizarre. Then there is the battle between Mercedes GP and Scuderia Ferrari on the one hand and McLaren and Aston Martin on the other. Despite Williams’ upward trend, Alpine is still far too far away. Then finally there is the battle for eighth position. AlphaTauri was in the ‘Ajax position’ (stiff last) at the start, but things are going to be exciting between the team from Faenza, Haas and Alfa Romeo Racing.

The standings after the 2023 Mexican GP in the constructors’ championship are as follows:

Position Team Points 1 Red Bull 731 2 Mercedes 371 3 Ferrari 349 4 McLaren 256 5 Aston Martin 236 6 Alpine 101 7 Williams 28 8 AlphaTauri 16 9 Alfa Romeo 16 10 Hare 12

Qualifying match

Daniel Ricciardo dealt a huge blow to Yuki Tsunoda. The Japanese knew that he had to start at the back, but no one saw that P4 from De Honingdas coming. Things still remain extremely exciting between Lewis Hamilton and George Russell. Gasly takes some distance from Ocon, and Leclerc from Sainz, although the Spaniard is often a little more consistent in the race. Once again, Alexander Albon is still completely in control of his teammate.

The standings after the GP Mexico 2023 in the qualifying match are as follows:

Driver Driver Verstappen 17 Pérez 2 Alonso 16 Stroll 3 Russell 9 Hamilton 10 Leclerc 11 Sainz Jr. 8 Norris 13 Piastri 6 Ocon 8 Gasly 11 Hulkenberg 13 Magnussen 6 Guanyu 5 Bottas 14 Tsunoda 8 DeVries 2 Tsunoda 2 Ricciardo 2 Tsunoda 4 Lawson 1 Albon 19 Sargeant 0

Fastest race lap

Lewis Hamilton, of course! That extra point is a bonus.

The mutual standings after the GP Mexico 2023 in terms of fastest race laps are as follows:

Driver Team Number of fastest race laps Verstappen Red Bull 7 Hamilton Mercedes 3 Pérez Red Bull 2 Russell Mercedes 1 Zhou Alfa Romeo 1 Alonso Aston Martin 1 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1

Driver of the Day

We had a small suspicion that Pérez could win this, if it weren’t for the fact that his race to a few hundred meters was already over. Luckily it was Lando Norris who did the Driver of the Day got a trophy. The McLaren driver drove a great final stint. His overtake on George Russell was of the utmost beauty.

The mutual standings after the GP Mexico 2023 in terms of Driver of the Day nominations are as follows:

Driver Team Number of nominations Lando Norris McLaren 4 Sergio Perez Red Bull 3 Max Verstappen Red Bull 3 Oscar Piastri McLaren 2 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 2 Carlos Sainz Jr. Ferrari 2 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1 Esteban Ocon Alpine 1 Alex Albon Williams 1

Did the Autoblog editors predict the race correctly?

It remains exciting here too. Michael in particular is doing good business. He predicted the first two positions exactly right. Jaap scored 1 point, because Hamilton made it to the podium. Wouter scores two points, as Verstappen and Hamilton ended up on the podium.

The standings after the GP Mexico 2023 in the editorial rankings are as follows:

Editor Points Jaap ( HAM RUS, NOR) 101 Michael ( FAR , HAM SAI) 100 Wouter (PER, FAR , HAM ) 88

These Grands Prix have already been held:

March 5 | GP of Bahrain

March 19 | GP of Saudi Arabia

April 2 | Australian GP

April 30 | GP of Azerbaijan

May 7 | GP of Miami

May 28 | Monaco GP

June 4 | GP of Spain

June 18 | Canadian GP

July 2 | GP of Austria

July 9 | GP of England

July 23 | GP of Hungary

July 30 | GP of Belgium

August 27 | GP of the Netherlands

September 3 | GP of Italy

September 17 | Singapore GP

September 24 | GP of Japan

October 8 | GP of Qatar

October 22 | GP of America

October 29 | GP of Mexico

These Grands Prix are still on the calendar:

Grand Prix Circuit Date Formula 1 Brazil Autodromo José Carlos Pace Nov 03 – Nov 05 Vegas Las Vegas Street Circuit Nov 17 – Nov 19 Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Yas Marina Circuit Nov 24 – Nov 26

The first meters of the Brazilian GP will be held on November 3 at 3:30 PM.

