This is the standings after the 2023 Las Vegas GP, plus 6 things that struck us about last weekend.
The Las Vegas GP had a fairly mediocre start to the weekend. Angry spectators, dissatisfied drivers and a very furious Grandmaster Vasseur. So people were extra critical of the race.
Fortunately, we were presented with an extremely entertaining competition, where it was not clear in advance who was the fastest and who would win.
Six things that struck us
As usual, this article has all the ranks, positions and overviews for you. But first the things that struck us.
Well, what a beautiful location
Logically, we had no press photos for the previews. So the observant reader will have noticed that we used a few from the Saudi Arabian GP. But despite that, even we didn’t expect it to look equal. Asphalt, wall and high fences. At night it really looks the same. And while Jeddah still has something of a rollercoaster-esque vibe, you don’t have that here. The lack of grip did cause some action on the track. Then again, yes.
Start Verstappen & Leclerc
Of course it doesn’t matter, the battle for the championship is long over insofar as it was a battle. But everyone saw that Verstappen pushed Leclerc off the track. It wasn’t his intention, there was simply no traction. But if you’re going to overtake, you need to be sure you can do it safely. We hardly dare to say it because of the online community, but why not give the place back IMMEDIATELY? If you acknowledge the mistake, the stewards will no longer interfere and you will still overtake Leclerc two laps later.
Surprising order
Red Bull in front, Williams surprised, McLaren in the wake. That was kind of the prediction. But what happens? Exactly, Ferrari at the front, Alpine’s in the top 10, It is not the first time this season that the order suddenly changes. Even with small fluctuations in temperature or different tires. It ensures that a race remains interesting to watch.
Leclerc
It is a pity that we do not yet see Charles Leclerc driving structurally at the front. It is a pleasure to drive him at the limit. How he squeezes the most out of his car on the border between grip and slip is a feast for the eyes. It happened again last weekend: in one lap he was perhaps the fastest driver in the field.
George Russel
It’s difficult to drive in the shadow of the best driver of all time. Despite his age, Hamilton is still of unprecedented class. Russell, on the other hand, has already had a few bad luck this year. Last weekend he rode quite anonymously, but his racecraft was quite impressive. A fourth place could even have been possible with a bit of luck.
Lance Stroll!
It’s a bit of the Forrest Gump of Verstappen’s career. Despite rarely being in the spotlight, Stroll has been around for a long time. And he often underperforms. But it’s definitely not a slow racer. The Canadian manages to surpass himself in 1 in 10 races. Partly thanks to the strategy and the safety cars, he was firmly in the top 10 at the end of the race.
Drivers Championship
It is now official, Sergio Pérez is officially the runner up of 2023. For the first time in Red Bull’s history, they finish 1-2 in the Drivers’ Championship. The rumors and suggestions that Pérez needs to be replaced can be put on hold for a while. Thanks to Leclerc’s excellent performance, he comes close to the drivers from P3 to P6. That’s going to be exciting in the upcoming race.
The standings after the GP Las Vegas 2023 in the drivers’ championship are as follows
|Position
|Driver
|Team
|Points
|1
|Verstappen
|Red Bull
|549
|2
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|273
|3
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|232
|4
|Carlos Sainz Jr
|Ferrari
|200
|5
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|200
|6
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|195
|7
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|188
|8
|George Russel
|Mercedes
|160
|9
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|89
|10
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|73
|11
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|62
|12
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|58
|13
|Alexander Albon
|Williams
|27
|14
|Yuki Tsunoda
|AlphaTauri
|13
|15
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo
|10
|16
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Hare
|9
|17
|Daniel Ricciardo
|AlphaTauri
|6
|18
|Guanyu Zhou
|Alfa Romeo
|6
|19
|Kevin Magnussen
|Hare
|3
|20
|Liam Lawson
|AlphaTauri
|2
|21
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams
|1
|22
|Nyck de Vries
|AlphaTauri
|0
Constructors’ Championship
As mentioned, Red Bull is now 1-2 in the championship for the first time. Ferrari and Mercedes are close together, as is Aston Martin McLaren. That will be something in Abu Dhabi. Alpine also makes a big jump in terms of points, but is in a kind of no man’s land on this list.
The standings after the 2023 GP Brazil in the constructors’ championship are as follows:
|Position
|Team
|Points
|1
|Red Bull
|822
|2
|Mercedes
|392
|3
|Ferrari
|388
|4
|McLaren
|284
|5
|Aston Martin
|273
|6
|Alpine
|120
|7
|Williams
|28
|8
|AlphaTauri
|21
|9
|Alfa Romeo
|16
|10
|Hare
|12
Qualifying match
The problem with this overview is that it only says something in relation to the teammate of the driver in question. Logan Sargeant put in a very good performance by qualifying in the top 10. However, Albon also did that (one position higher). Gasly starts to get a bit ahead of Ocon and Magnussen was faster than Hülkenberg this time.
The standings after the GP Las Vegas 2023 in the qualifying match are as follows:
|Driver
|Driver
|Verstappen
|19
|Pérez
|2
|Alonso
|17
|Stroll
|4
|Russell
|10
|Hamilton
|11
|Leclerc
|13
|Sainz Jr.
|8
|Norris
|15
|Piastri
|6
|Ocon
|9
|Gasly
|12
|Hulkenberg
|14
|Magnussen
|7
|Guanyu
|5
|Bottas
|16
|Tsunoda
|8
|DeVries
|2
|Tsunoda
|3
|Ricciardo
|3
|Tsunoda
|4
|Lawson
|1
|Albon
|21
|Sargeant
|0
Fastest race lap
Oscar Piastri! And he also just took P10, so he got an extra point for the performance. He drove a time of 1:35.490. So the track became significantly faster at the end of the race. The Australian took maximum advantage of this with the fresh tires.
The mutual standings after the GP Las Vegas 2023 in terms of fastest race laps are as follows:
|Driver
|Team
|Number of fastest race laps
|Verstappen
|Red Bull
|8
|Hamilton
|Mercedes
|4
|Pérez
|Red Bull
|2
|Piastri
|McLaren
|2
|Russell
|Mercedes
|1
|Zhou
|Alfa Romeo
|1
|Alonso
|Aston Martin
|1
|Tsunoda
|AlphaTauri
|1
|Norris
|McLaren
|1
Driver of the Day
With 21% of the votes the audience award to Charles Leclerc. Of course. The audience was clearly divided. Pérez finished at number 2, Verstappen obviously did not appear in the story.
The mutual standings after the GP Las Vegas 2023 in terms of Driver of the Day nominations are as follows:
|Driver
|Team
|Number of nominations
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|5
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|3
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|3
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|2
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|2
|Carlos Sainz Jr.
|Ferrari
|2
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|1
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|1
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1
Did the Autoblog editors predict the race correctly?
Well, Jaap actually got the race 100% right! At least, until the last round. So not 15 but ‘only’ 7 points for it enfant terrible from the editors. Michael made a wild guess, for which kudos, but it wasn’t even close. Wouter adds a point.
The standings after the GP Las Vegas 2023 in the editorial rankings are as follows:
|Editor
|Points
|Jaap (VER, PER, LEC)
|113
|Michael (NOR, RIC, ALO)
|100
|Wouter (HAM, ALO, VER)
|94
1 point for correct guessing in the top 3, 5 points for correct position
These Grands Prix have already been held:
- March 5 | GP of Bahrain
- March 19 | GP of Saudi Arabia
- April 2 | Australian GP
- April 30 | GP of Azerbaijan
- May 7 | GP of Miami
- May 28 | Monaco GP
- June 4 | GP of Spain
- June 18 | Canadian GP
- July 2 | GP of Austria
- July 9 | GP of England
- July 23 | GP of Hungary
- July 30 | GP of Belgium
- August 27 | GP of the Netherlands
- September 3 | GP of Italy
- September 17 | Singapore GP
- September 24 | GP of Japan
- October 8 | GP of Qatar
- October 22 | GP of America
- October 29 | GP of Mexico
- November 5 | GP of Brazil
These Grand Prix are still on the calendar:
|Grand Prix
|Circuit
|Date
|Formula 1 Abu Dhabi
|Yas Marina Circuit
|Nov 24 – Nov 26
The first meters of the Abu Dhabi GP will be held on November 24 at 10:30 am.
