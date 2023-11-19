This is the standings after the 2023 Las Vegas GP, plus 6 things that struck us about last weekend.

The Las Vegas GP had a fairly mediocre start to the weekend. Angry spectators, dissatisfied drivers and a very furious Grandmaster Vasseur. So people were extra critical of the race.

Fortunately, we were presented with an extremely entertaining competition, where it was not clear in advance who was the fastest and who would win.

Six things that struck us

As usual, this article has all the ranks, positions and overviews for you. But first the things that struck us.

Well, what a beautiful location

Logically, we had no press photos for the previews. So the observant reader will have noticed that we used a few from the Saudi Arabian GP. But despite that, even we didn’t expect it to look equal. Asphalt, wall and high fences. At night it really looks the same. And while Jeddah still has something of a rollercoaster-esque vibe, you don’t have that here. The lack of grip did cause some action on the track. Then again, yes.

Start Verstappen & Leclerc

Of course it doesn’t matter, the battle for the championship is long over insofar as it was a battle. But everyone saw that Verstappen pushed Leclerc off the track. It wasn’t his intention, there was simply no traction. But if you’re going to overtake, you need to be sure you can do it safely. We hardly dare to say it because of the online community, but why not give the place back IMMEDIATELY? If you acknowledge the mistake, the stewards will no longer interfere and you will still overtake Leclerc two laps later.

Surprising order

Red Bull in front, Williams surprised, McLaren in the wake. That was kind of the prediction. But what happens? Exactly, Ferrari at the front, Alpine’s in the top 10, It is not the first time this season that the order suddenly changes. Even with small fluctuations in temperature or different tires. It ensures that a race remains interesting to watch.

Leclerc

It is a pity that we do not yet see Charles Leclerc driving structurally at the front. It is a pleasure to drive him at the limit. How he squeezes the most out of his car on the border between grip and slip is a feast for the eyes. It happened again last weekend: in one lap he was perhaps the fastest driver in the field.

George Russel

It’s difficult to drive in the shadow of the best driver of all time. Despite his age, Hamilton is still of unprecedented class. Russell, on the other hand, has already had a few bad luck this year. Last weekend he rode quite anonymously, but his racecraft was quite impressive. A fourth place could even have been possible with a bit of luck.

Lance Stroll!

It’s a bit of the Forrest Gump of Verstappen’s career. Despite rarely being in the spotlight, Stroll has been around for a long time. And he often underperforms. But it’s definitely not a slow racer. The Canadian manages to surpass himself in 1 in 10 races. Partly thanks to the strategy and the safety cars, he was firmly in the top 10 at the end of the race.

Drivers Championship

It is now official, Sergio Pérez is officially the runner up of 2023. For the first time in Red Bull’s history, they finish 1-2 in the Drivers’ Championship. The rumors and suggestions that Pérez needs to be replaced can be put on hold for a while. Thanks to Leclerc’s excellent performance, he comes close to the drivers from P3 to P6. That’s going to be exciting in the upcoming race.

The standings after the GP Las Vegas 2023 in the drivers’ championship are as follows

Position Driver Team Points 1 Verstappen Red Bull 549 2 Sergio Perez Red Bull 273 3 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 232 4 Carlos Sainz Jr Ferrari 200 5 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 200 6 Lando Norris McLaren 195 7 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 188 8 George Russel Mercedes 160 9 Oscar Piastri McLaren 89 10 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 73 11 Pierre Gasly Alpine 62 12 Esteban Ocon Alpine 58 13 Alexander Albon Williams 27 14 Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 13 15 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo 10 16 Nico Hulkenberg Hare 9 17 Daniel Ricciardo AlphaTauri 6 18 Guanyu Zhou Alfa Romeo 6 19 Kevin Magnussen Hare 3 20 Liam Lawson AlphaTauri 2 21 Logan Sargeant Williams 1 22 Nyck de Vries AlphaTauri 0

Constructors’ Championship

As mentioned, Red Bull is now 1-2 in the championship for the first time. Ferrari and Mercedes are close together, as is Aston Martin McLaren. That will be something in Abu Dhabi. Alpine also makes a big jump in terms of points, but is in a kind of no man’s land on this list.

The standings after the 2023 GP Brazil in the constructors’ championship are as follows:

Position Team Points 1 Red Bull 822 2 Mercedes 392 3 Ferrari 388 4 McLaren 284 5 Aston Martin 273 6 Alpine 120 7 Williams 28 8 AlphaTauri 21 9 Alfa Romeo 16 10 Hare 12

Qualifying match

The problem with this overview is that it only says something in relation to the teammate of the driver in question. Logan Sargeant put in a very good performance by qualifying in the top 10. However, Albon also did that (one position higher). Gasly starts to get a bit ahead of Ocon and Magnussen was faster than Hülkenberg this time.

The standings after the GP Las Vegas 2023 in the qualifying match are as follows:

Driver Driver Verstappen 19 Pérez 2 Alonso 17 Stroll 4 Russell 10 Hamilton 11 Leclerc 13 Sainz Jr. 8 Norris 15 Piastri 6 Ocon 9 Gasly 12 Hulkenberg 14 Magnussen 7 Guanyu 5 Bottas 16 Tsunoda 8 DeVries 2 Tsunoda 3 Ricciardo 3 Tsunoda 4 Lawson 1 Albon 21 Sargeant 0

Fastest race lap

Oscar Piastri! And he also just took P10, so he got an extra point for the performance. He drove a time of 1:35.490. So the track became significantly faster at the end of the race. The Australian took maximum advantage of this with the fresh tires.

The mutual standings after the GP Las Vegas 2023 in terms of fastest race laps are as follows:

Driver Team Number of fastest race laps Verstappen Red Bull 8 Hamilton Mercedes 4 Pérez Red Bull 2 Piastri McLaren 2 Russell Mercedes 1 Zhou Alfa Romeo 1 Alonso Aston Martin 1 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1 Norris McLaren 1

Driver of the Day

With 21% of the votes the audience award to Charles Leclerc. Of course. The audience was clearly divided. Pérez finished at number 2, Verstappen obviously did not appear in the story.

The mutual standings after the GP Las Vegas 2023 in terms of Driver of the Day nominations are as follows:

Driver Team Number of nominations Lando Norris McLaren 5 Sergio Perez Red Bull 3 Max Verstappen Red Bull 3 Oscar Piastri McLaren 2 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 2 Carlos Sainz Jr. Ferrari 2 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1 Esteban Ocon Alpine 1 Alex Albon Williams 1 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1

Did the Autoblog editors predict the race correctly?

Well, Jaap actually got the race 100% right! At least, until the last round. So not 15 but ‘only’ 7 points for it enfant terrible from the editors. Michael made a wild guess, for which kudos, but it wasn’t even close. Wouter adds a point.

The standings after the GP Las Vegas 2023 in the editorial rankings are as follows:

Editor Points Jaap (VER, PER, LEC) 113 Michael (NOR, RIC, ALO) 100 Wouter (HAM, ALO, VER) 94

1 point for correct guessing in the top 3, 5 points for correct position

These Grands Prix have already been held:

March 5 | GP of Bahrain

March 19 | GP of Saudi Arabia

April 2 | Australian GP

April 30 | GP of Azerbaijan

May 7 | GP of Miami

May 28 | Monaco GP

June 4 | GP of Spain

June 18 | Canadian GP

July 2 | GP of Austria

July 9 | GP of England

July 23 | GP of Hungary

July 30 | GP of Belgium

August 27 | GP of the Netherlands

September 3 | GP of Italy

September 17 | Singapore GP

September 24 | GP of Japan

October 8 | GP of Qatar

October 22 | GP of America

October 29 | GP of Mexico

November 5 | GP of Brazil

These Grand Prix are still on the calendar:

Grand Prix Circuit Date Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Yas Marina Circuit Nov 24 – Nov 26

The first meters of the Abu Dhabi GP will be held on November 24 at 10:30 am.

