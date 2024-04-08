Read here the standings after the GP Japan 2024 and everything about last weekend's F1 race. We also noticed a few things.

And that was already the fourth race of this season, which seems to have only just started. Normally we visit Suzuka at the end of the season, but now for a change at the beginning.

It's nice to have seen another race where tire strategies play a role and overtaking is simply possible. Of course, it wasn't all that exciting – the Red Bulls were once again extremely fast – but it was certainly an interesting chess game in midfield.

In this article we have the standings after the 2024 Japanese GP for you. In addition to all the relevant positions, there are also a few things we noticed about the race.

How beautiful Suzuka is!

Come on: this is what we want, right? Long bends, short bends, twisters, chicanes, overtaking opportunities! Don't all those GP organizers who organize street races in the sandbox see that this is a completely different sport?

This is what you want to see from a Formula 1 race. Of course, it wasn't very exciting at the front, but at least you see what those cars can actually do, instead of those sandbox go-kart tracks.

Daniel Ricciardo didn't do that bad

Nothing is as easy as sawing chair legs and with Daniel Ricciardo it is completely simple. But you come to Autoblog for the nuance. It wasn't that bad. There was 55 thousandths between Yuki and Daniel.

Also, don't forget that Yuki is not a pancake. Of course, better results need to come quickly, but the much-needed context tells us that the speed is there, but that things are going to be a bit disappointing.

Mercedes sinks further

They've been talking about a comeback (with or without an LL Cool Jesque) for three seasons now, but the opposite seems to be true. The formation from Brackley is losing more and more ground to Red Bull Racing.

The Scuderia Ferrari and McLaren Racing are also a size too big for Toto and his associates. Distressing to see, because these teams were previously very evenly matched. What is good to see is that they are now taking more risks in terms of strategy. The restart on the hard tire went well.

Sainz better than Hamilton (and Leclerc)

With Leclerc and Sainz, the Scuderia Ferrari perhaps has the best driver duo. Both in terms of qualities and with a view to the future. Why on earth did they announce Lewis Hamilton for next year and why on earth did they sacrifice Carlos Sainz for that? Sainz has always been the mentally stronger driver who performed very consistently.

Sainz is now also faster in qualifying and the race. In that respect, a bad choice by Ferrari, they could always use a driver like Sainz. The Spaniard is making great publicity for himself and will probably have the seats selected for next season.

Verstappen clear

Oh yes, we almost forgot! Max Verstappen participated and he drove masterfully! Superlatives are once again in short supply. He comes, he sees and he conquers. To deal with Henk van de Tillaart to speak: Chapeau, Chapeau, Chapeau!!

Within 1 lap he was already 9 tenths 'away' from Sergio Pérez. Just to show how quickly he can pick up speed. Not a single moment did victory seem to elude him.

Alpine really hopelessly bad

Of course, as a factory team you cannot be on top of things every season. Every now and then there are seasons when things don't run. But what Alpine F1 Team shows is really hopelessly bad. All the good people (like Otmar Szafnauer, Alan Permane, Alain Prost, Pat Fry) have been fired. The drivers (Ocon and Gasly) cannot handle or see each other (already known in advance) and the car is simply the worst in the entire field at Suzuka.

What is particularly poignant is that Visa Cash App Racing Bulls is taking significant steps, partly thanks to one Alan Permane. Alpine does what poorly performing managers always do: halfway through, shout at employees to do better (“Esteban, keep pushing”). That is pure leadership.

Drivers Championship

Checo rises to P2 (from P3) and therefore switches with Leclerc, who in turn is only 4 points ahead of Sainz, despite the fact that the Monegasque has driven one race more than the Spaniard. Norris and Piastri exchange pennies. Lewis Hamilton passes Lance Stroll for P9.

The standings after the 2024 GP Japan in the Drivers' Championship are as follows:

Position Driver Team Points 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 77 2 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing 64 3 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 59 4 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 55 5 Lando Norris McLaren 37 6 Oscar Piastri McLaren 32 7 George Russel Mercedes 24 8 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 24 9 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 10 10 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 9 11 Yuki Tsunoda VCARB 7 12 Oliver Bearman Ferrari 6 13 Nico Hulkenberg Hare 3 14 Kevin Magnussen Hare 1 15 Alexander Albon Williams 0 16 Guanyu Zhou Stake 0 17 Daniel Ricciardo VCARB 0 18 Esteban Ocon Alpine 0 19 Pierre Gasly Alpine 0 20 Valtteri Bottas Stake 0 21 Logan Sargeant Williams 0

Constructors' Championship

No changes in this overview. Red Bull strengthens its position at the front, while Alpine dangles at the bottom. Both are about equally stable in how they perform. So that's great. The biggest battle at the moment is between Mercedes and Aston Martin Racing, where it is extra special that the points mainly come from Alonso.

The standings after the 2024 Japan GP in the constructors' championship are as follows:

Position Team Points 1 Red Bull 141 2 Ferrari 120 3 McLaren 69 4 Mercedes 34 5 Aston Martin 33 6 VCARB 7 7 Hare 4 8 Williams 0 9 Stake F1 0 10 Alpine 0

Qualifying match

As mentioned, the difference between Tsunoda and Ricciardo was minimal, but Yuki was still faster. What also struck us was that the old guys still perform (much) better over one lap than their young teammate. Hülkenberg, Bottas and Alonso were considerably faster than their teammate. For the first time this season, Hamilton was faster in qualifying than his teammate. What is also striking is that Esteban Ocon has done better in qualifying than Pierre Gasly in every race so far.

The standings after the GP Japan 2024 in the qualifying match are as follows:

Driver Driver Verstappen 1 Pérez 0 Hamilton 1 Russell 3 Leclerc 1 Sainz 2 Leclerc 1 Bearman 0 Norris 3 Piastri 1 Alonso 3 Stroll 1 Gasly 0 Ocon 4 Albon 4 Sargeant 0 Tsunoda 4 Ricciardo 0 Bottas 4 Zhou 0 Hulkenberg 2 Magnussen 2

Fastest race lap

There can only be one, right? Max Verstappen was apparently in a big hurry. For a long time, Sergio Pérez had the fastest race lap, but at the end Verstappen briefly put things in order. He set a time of 1:33.706. Still 3 seconds slower than Hamilton's lap record a few years ago, by the way.

The mutual standings after the GP Japan 2024 in terms of fastest race laps are as follows:

Driver Team Number of fastest race laps Leclerc Ferrari 2 Verstappen Red Bull 2

Driver of the Day

The public loves Ferrari drivers, because so far all nominations have gone to a Ferrari driver: Sainz, Bearman and now also Charles Leclerc! Leclerc actually drove a very good race. He started eighth and rose to fourth place. Now P4 is not a strange position for a driver in the second car of the field. He gets the Driver of the Day trophy, thanks to 23.8% of the votes. Yuki only had 17.7% by finishing P10 with the VCARB. Sainz's excellent performance received 14.6% of the votes. The top is completed by Pérez (P4, 8.6%) and Norris (P5, 8%).

The mutual standings after the GP Japan 2024 in terms of Driver of the Day nominations are as follows:

Driver Team Number of nominations Carlos Sainz Ferrari 2 Oliver Bearman Ferrari 1

Did the Autoblog editors predict the race correctly?

The last race showed that it pays to tip the top 3 in the World Cup as the top 3 for the race. Verstappen won masterfully, Pérez followed at an appropriate distance and Sainz was 'best of the rest'. That takes @wouter the full score! @jaapiyo was not far off and retains the lead in the editorial rankings. Our editor-in-chief @michaelras made a bold gamble that didn't work out perfectly. No guts, no glory.

The standings after the Australian GP 2024 in the editorial rankings are as follows:

Editor Points Jaap ( FAR , PER ,LEC) 35 Wouter ( FAR , PER , SAI ) 31 Michael (SAILEC, PER) 16

1 point for correct driver in the Top 3, 5 points for driver in correct position.

These Grands Prix have already been held:

March 2 |GP of Bahrain

March 9 | GP of Saudi Arabia

March 24 | Australian GP

April 7 | GP of Japan

These Grands Prix are on the calendar:

April 21 | GP of China

May 5 | GP of Miami

May 19 | GP of Emilia-Romagna

May 26 | Monaco GP

June 9 | Canadian GP

June 23 | GP of Spain

June 30 | GP of Austria

July 7 | GP Great Britain

July 21 | GP of Hungary

July 28 | GP of Belgium

August 25 | GP of the Netherlands

September 1 | GP of Italy

September 15 | GP of Azerbaijan

September 22 | Singapore GP

October 20 | United States GP

October 27 | GP of Mexico

November 3 | GP of Brazil

November 24 | GP of Las Vegas

December 1 | GP of Qatar

December 8 | Abu Dhabi GP

The first meters of the Chinese GP will be held on April 21 at 5:30 am!

