You already expected it: the standings after the 2023 Japanese GP and some things that struck us about last weekend.

It’s nice how some interviews talked about the end of Red Bull Racing’s hegemony. That the teams are finally catching up. Red Bull can no longer develop that and the rest can. Yes.

Well, the tension built up nicely, but it collapsed like a failed soufflé (a real one, not one of those rubber things from the snack bar). Red Bull was extremely fast, especially their first driver. There was nothing that came close. The point has been made.

Fortunately, we have a combination of Arabica, Robusta and Liberica in the editorial office to stay awake a bit, because the race was not incredibly spectacular. Especially if you’ve only had a few hours of sleep.

Verstappen back where he was.

As said: Verstappen put things in order. He wasn’t just a little bit faster, he was a whole lot faster. The difference with the rest of the field was once again immense. We almost feel sorry for Sergio Pérez, because no matter what he does, he is half a second slower every time.

That does something to a person. Verstappen seems to look at it all soberly: accelerate and go. The only disadvantage is that he could soon win the title during a sprint race during the Qatar GP. If you become champion, you can’t even party because you have to work the next day…

Aston Martin is not continuing its trend

Three things stand out at Aston Martin Racing:

First, the law of the braking lead. One update didn’t work out well and since then Mick Krack and his team have been looking for speed.

generic, Suzuka Circuit, GP2316a, F1, GP, Japan Mike Krack, Team Principal, Aston Martin F1 Team

Secondly, the difference between Alonso and Stroll is again far too big. That’s just not possible. Lance Stroll does not explain enough why he is allowed to drive in a top team like Aston Martin. Yes, it comes from Lawrence Stroll, but this is starting to get a bit wacky.

Thirdly, Alonso’s on-board radio is no longer as fun as it was in the first 10 races. In that respect, the Spaniard is like ‘Jantje laughs, Johnny cries.’

Why Ricciardo for Lawson?

If Daniel is so important to the brand, make him manager of the hospitality unit or ambassador. The youth of this team must excel. And that is not happening structurally now. Nyck is a sweetheart, but bringing a 28 year old rookie to F1 is strange. Leaving Kvyat there for so long was also strange (just like bringing Hartley to the team). The stupidest thing is: Liam Lawson is simply a great driver who has been participating neatly for a few races now and who surprises every now and then. So we thought the announcement was at least remarkable, although Ricciardo should be given the opportunity to prove himself in the coming races.

McLaren seriously fast

It’s great to see that there are four teams that can structurally compete for the podiums. McLaren has already surprised us a few times with excellent performances, but they are starting to become structural. Especially on very fast ‘real’ circuits, such as Suzuka, Spa and Silverstone. McLaren was already very fast in training and races, but we did not expect that they would be at the front for so long in the race.

Certainly not because the McLaren can still eat the tires. In that respect they had an advantage that the compounds were C1, C2 and C3. In the end, the difference between Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris was clear. The Australian is by far the best newcomer, but Norris is now even faster.

Sergio Perez

We understand that internationally Pérez is a more popular F1 driver than Verstappen. At least, that Mexico is bigger than the Netherlands. The ‘Max and Checo do not get equal treatment’ consensus can really be thrown into the trash. All Checo has to do is not crash and let the car do its job. If things don’t go well for Sergio, he can make the car do strange things.

Pérez made an error of judgment no fewer than three times during the race and ultimately eliminated himself. The man from Guadalajara reportedly has a clause that he cannot be transferred to AlphaTauri, but Red Bull may have a ‘wet newspaper’ clause. If Perez continues to drive like a wet newspaper in a top car, they better continue shopping. Daniel in the Red Bull and Lawson to AlphaTauri?

Mercedes driver management

The advantage of a weak branch like Sergio Pérez is that Red Bull does not have to worry about team orders. At Mercedes GP they are now in a bit of a dilemma. According to various British media, this is the best driver duo in the field. There is certainly something to be said for that, although McLaren Racing and Scuderia Ferrari also have excellent driver duos.

The big problem is that Russell actually needs to be a little better than he is. Hamilton is still the faster driver and certainly a bit smarter and smarter. Pierre van Hooydonk would say that Hamilton has more ‘gogme’ (and that Flavio Briatore did shady deals.)

Drivers Championship

Max Verstappen is not yet a champion here, but with a bit of bad luck he will become one in Qatar during a sprint race. Painful for Russell: he had to let Hamilton go, was outsmarted by Sainz and therefore dropped from 7 to 8, while Norris rose one place. Piastri rises two places, while Gasly and Stroll drop one place.

The standings after the 2023 Japanese GP in the constructors’ championship are as follows:

Position Driver Team Points 1 Verstappen Red Bull 400 2 Sergio Perez Red Bull 223 3 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 190 4 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 174 5 Carlos Sainz Jr. Ferrari 150 6 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 135 7 Lando Norris McLaren 115 8 George Russel Mercedes 115 9 Oscar Piastri McLaren 57 10 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 47 11 Pierre Gasly Alpine 46 12 Esteban Ocon Alpine 38 13 Alexander Albon Williams 21 14 Nico Hulkenberg Hare 9 15 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo 6 16 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo 4 17 Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 3 18 Kevin Magnussen Hare 3 19 Liam Lawson AlphaTauri 2 20 Logan Sargeant Williams 0 21 Nyck de Vries AlphaTauri 0 22 Daniel Ricciardo AlphaTauri 0

Constructors’ Championship

The champagne can be opened, Red Bull Racing is the constructors’ champion, despite the fact that Pérez did not score any points and there are still many races to go. They are now world champions for the sixth time. This brings Lotus (7 titles), Mercedes and McLaren (both 8 titles) into view. Not many special changes, at least not yet. McLaren is starting to climb rapidly. At Aston Martin, the points mainly come from one driver and if things go a bit wrong, they don’t score anything, while McLaren has two top drivers who are now winning the points.

The standings after the 2023 Japanese GP in the constructors’ championship are as follows:

Position Team Points 1 Red Bull Honda RBPT 623 2 Mercedes 305 3 Ferrari 285 4 Aston Martin 221 5 McLaren 172 6 Alpine 84 7 Williams 21 8 Haas F1 Team 12 9 Alfa Romeo 10 10 AlphaTauri 5

Qualifying match

A special qualification, because most drivers who were behind their teammate have hit back. As a result, we now have three draws with Ferrari, McLaren and Alpine F1 Team, the score is 8-8! Also special: Piastri and Magnussen also defeated their teammate. Alonso, Bottas and especially Albon have no children with their teammate.

The standings after the GP Japan 2023 in the qualifying match are as follows:

Driver Driver Verstappen 14 Pérez 2 Alonso 13 Stroll 3 Russell 8 Hamilton 8 Leclerc 8 Sainz Jr. 8 Norris 12 Piastri 4 Ocon 8 Gasly 8 Hulkenberg 11 Magnussen 5 Guanyu 5 Bottas 11 Tsunoda 8 DeVries 2 Tsunoda 1 Ricciardo 1 Tsunoda 3 Lawson 1 Albon 16 Sargeant 0

Fastest race lap

Of course, Verstappen had to have this one too. Now the Dutchman was the fastest on the track all weekend. Ultimately, the time of 1:34.183 was sufficient for the last point.

The mutual standings after the GP Japan 2023 in terms of fastest race laps are as follows:

Driver Team Number of fastest race laps Verstappen Red Bull 6 Hamilton Mercedes 3 Pérez Red Bull 2 Russell Mercedes 1 Zhou Alfa Romeo 1 Alonso Aston Martin 1

Driver of the Day

With these types of relatively boring races, it is always difficult who to vote for. Yes, Verstappen won, but he always wins. People always like to vote for the outsider or the surprise of the weekend. And that is Oscar Piastri. He got 28% of the votes. It has been a great season for the Australian and even though Norris was very far ahead, we can’t help but bow deeply to Oscar. Some rookies this year cannot (and could not) convince, but Piastri is a very welcome addition to the sport.

The mutual standings after the GP Japan 2023 in terms of Driver of the Day nominations are as follows:

Driver Team Number of nominations Sergio Perez Red Bull 3 Max Verstappen Red Bull 3 Lando Norris McLaren 2 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 2 Carlos Sainz Jr. Ferrari 2 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1 Esteban Ocon Alpine 1 Alex Albon Williams 1 Oscar Piastri McLaren 1

Did the Autoblog editors predict the race correctly?

Yes, they all guessed Max Verstappen correctly. Both in the top 3 and in the right position. Somewhere the gentlemen deny the existence of the McLaren team, because they usually opt for drivers from Mercedes or Ferrari or one driver from Aston Martin. But now it was Piastri and Norris. Would you like to bet they will be mentioned next time?

The standings after the GP Japan 2023 in the editorial rankings are as follows:

Editor Points Jaap (VER, HAM, RUS) 89 Wouter (VER, SAI, HAM) 73 Michael (VER, SAI, LEC) 85

These Grands Prix have already been held:

March 5 | GP of Bahrain

March 19 | GP of Saudi Arabia

April 2 | Australian GP

April 30 | GP of Azerbaijan

May 7 | GP of Miami

May 28 | Monaco GP

June 4 | GP of Spain

June 18 | Canadian GP

July 2 | GP of Austria

July 9 | GP of England

July 23 | GP of Hungary

July 30 | GP of Belgium

August 27 | GP of the Netherlands

September 3 | GP of Italy

September 17 | Singapore GP

September 24 | GP of Japan

These Grands Prix are still on the calendar:

October 8 | GP of Qatar

October 22 | United States GP

October 29 | GP of Mexico

November 5 | GP of Brazil

November 19 | GP of Las Vegas

November 26 | Abu Dhabi GP

The first human rights violations of the Qatar GP occurred on October 6 at 3:30 PM.

