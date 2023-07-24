We have it for you again: the position after the GP Hungary 2023!

The Hungarian GP is traditionally a pretty boring race. There are few overtaking opportunities and the speeds are quite low. Yesterday was not much different, although fortunately we had a nice qualifying session.

In a nutshell: Verstappen and Red Bull are extending their lead, Ricciardo qualified and finished better than Tsunoda, it is unclear what is now the second team on the grid and there were hardly any fun battles on track. Drivers drove their own race, so hardly anyone resisted an overtake.

Notable things about the race

Of course we also have a longer review for you! We’ve got the 2023 Hungarian GP standings for you, plus six things we noticed about last weekend

Interesting qualification format

The new qualifying format that was tested (Q3 on hards, Q2 on medium and Q1 on softs) can be called very successful. At least, if you want maximum entertainment for the viewing. Those 2 sets of tires that you don’t take with you don’t help, but it does provide an extra dimension that you didn’t have in qualifying before.

Now it is true that teams quite quickly realize how they can handle it, so that the tension is off. So we doubt if the tension is because of the new format or just because the format is new.

Perez, Perez, Perez

Sergio Pérez is a special phenomenon. He can disappoint and occasionally surprise. On Friday he crashed his car in the first fast lap of FP1, on Saturday he made it to Q1, but was not very convincing. And in the race the Mexican did an excellent job. He eventually managed to make it to the podium by driving a clean race. Disadvantage: with by far the fastest car in the field. Verstappen had a lead of 36 seconds, so this should have been a very thick P2 and it wasn’t.

Hamilton cannot convert pole into result

Finally, a new pole sitter! Sure, Lewis Hamilton had already taken pole position 104 times in his career, but this one was nice. You can say what you like about Hamilton, but he’s a great racer and a qualifying beast. It’s good to run into him at the front of the field every now and then. It is also great that the Lewis still has no trouble keeping Russell away. It is not only ‘gogme’, but also pure speed.

Insanely close (and yet not)

The new rules are working out very well so far. Of course, the extreme lead of Max Verstappen and Red Bull masks it a bit. But everything is really insanely close together. In qualifying, the top 15 were within a second. That is exactly what they want in Formula 1. In the race the differences are very big. Already halfway through the race the gaps were huge. That is a pity again.

McLaren structurally fast

Initially, the McLarens were not to burn ahead this season. At the 2023 England GP, it seemed that the upgrades and Silverstone’s characteristics (low temperature, high speed) played into the hands of the McLarens. But that theory can be thrown in the trash, because on Hungary’s hot and twisty track, both McLarens did very well.

In qualifying the team from Woking was 3 and 4 and in the race they were already 2 and 3 after a few corners. Not only the cars are very good, the drivers (Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri) are also performing excellently and consistently. At the end of the race it was a bit less, but given the track (short and twisty) and temperatures (very high) we can only bow to the performance of the team of Zak Brown and his friends.

Aston Martin has lost it

We expected Aston Martin Racing to perform a little better than they did. They suffer from the law of diminishing returns. Where the Scuderia Ferrari, Mercedes GP and McLaren (in that order) are making strides, Aston Martin is lagging a bit behind. However, McLaren does prove that you can still make a major change with the current regulations in a relatively short time. In terms of speed, they are now not the second team, but the fifth.

Drivers Championship

Verstappen extends his enormous lead once again. Russell rises from 6th to 5th at the expense of Sainz. Lando Norris also manages to gain a place, while Stroll takes a step back. Oscar Piastri is closing in on Ocon and is now having a great rookie year.

The standings after the GP Hungary 2023 in the drivers’ championship are as follows:

Position driver Team Points 1 Verstappen Red Bull 281 2 Perez Red Bull 171 3 Alonso Aston Martin 139 4 Hamilton Mercedes 133 5 Russell Mercedes 90 6 Sainz Ferrari 87 7 Leclerc Ferrari 80 8 Norris McLaren 60 9 Stroll Aston Martin 45 10 Ocon Alpine 31 11 Piastri McLaren 27 12 Gasly Alpine 16 13 Albon Williams 11 14 Hulkenberg Hare 9 15 Bottas Alfa Romeo 5 16 Guanyu Alfa Romeo 4 17 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 2 18 Magnussen Hare 2 19 Sergeant Williams 0 20 DeVries AlphaTauri 0 21 Richard AlphaTauri 0

Constructors’ Championship

It is that Red Bull is so dominant, because behind it it is very exciting. McLaren makes another huge one. At Aston Martin it stagnates a bit, while at Ferrari the hoped-for increase does not materialize. Alpine F1 Team is less bad than it seems, but they are very unlucky this season. Nothing else happens here in terms of position changes.

It is true that McLaren is climbing nicely. The gap to Ferrari is still quite large, although that goes quickly with two well-scoring McLarens. Aston Martin is stagnant at the moment, so it’s going to be tough for the team from Silverstone.

The standings after the GP Hungary 2023 in the constructors’ championship are as follows:

Position Team Points 1 Red Bull Honda RBPT 452 2 Mercedes 223 3 Aston Martin Mercedes 184 4 Ferrari 167 5 McLaren 87 6 Alpine 47 7 Haas Ferrari 11 8 Williams 11 9 Alfa Romeo 9 10 AlphaTauri 2

Qualifying game

Ricciardo is faster than Tsunoda! The cheerful Australian managed to reach Q2, Tsunoda did not. It looks very close, but it’s impressive from Ricciardo. Due to traffic, Russell was unable to make it to Q2, while Hamilton made it easily. That old fox is still faster. Hülkenberg was again faster than Magnussen.

The position after the GP Hungary 2023 in the qualifying game is as follows:

driver driver Verstappen 9 Perez 2 Alonso 8 Stroll 3 Russell 5 Hamilton 6 Leclerc 7 Sainz Jr. 4 Norris 10 Piastri 1 Ocon 7 Gasly 4 Hulkenberg 9 Magnussen 2 Guanyu 4 Bottas 7 Tsunoda 8 deVries 2 Tsunoda 0 Richard 1 Albon 11 Sergeant 0

Fastest race lap

Max Verstappen set the fastest lap time 1:20,504 down immediately after changing tires. After that, the Dutchman took it easy by driving 1:22-1:23. It is also a second faster than any other driver’s fastest lap in the last race. Incredible. And then Hungary is not exactly a track where the RB19 excels.

The standings after the GP Hungary 2023 in terms of fastest race laps are as follows:

driver Team Number of fastest race laps Verstappen Red Bull 5 Perez Red Bull 2 zhou Alfa Romeo 1 Russell Mercedes 1 Hamilton Mercedes 1

Driver of the Day

The voters love the underdog. This time it was Driver of the Day Sergio Pérez the most votes. Driving from 9 to 3 in a rocket of a car is amply rewarded these days. Just shoot us.

The standings after the GP Hungary 2023 in terms of Driver of the Day nominations are as follows:

driver Team Number of nominations Sergio Perez Red Bull 3 Lando Norris McLaren 2 Max Verstappen Red Bull 2 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 1 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1 Esteban Ocon Alpine 1 Alex Albon Williams 1

Did the Autoblog editors predict the race correctly?

No! At least, the winner does. But guessing the winner is not really very difficult in the 2023 season. What happened after that is special. Jaap and Wouter had expected more from Pérez (just like his father and Helmut Marko). So the proportions remain more or less the same.

The position after the GP Hungary 2023 in the editorial ranking is as follows:

Editor Points Jaap (VER, PER, ALO) 68 Wouter (VER, PER, HAM) 62 Michael (VER, HAM, RUS) 55

These Grands Prix have already been held:

March 5 | Bahrain GP

March 19 | Saudi Arabia GP

April 2 | Australian GP

April 30 | GP of Azerbaijan

May 7 | Miami GP

May 28 | Monaco GP

June 4 | Spain GP

June 18 | Canada GP

July 2 | GP of Austria

July 9 | England GP

July 23 | Hungarian GP

These Grands Prix are still on the calendar:

July 30 | GP of Belgium

August 27 | GP of the Netherlands

Sept 03 | GP of Italy

Sept 17 | Singapore GP

September 24 | GP of Japan

October 8 | Qatar GP

October 22 | United States GP

October 29 | GP of Mexico

November 5 | Brazil GP

November 19 | Las Vegas GP

Nov. 26 | Abu Dhabi GP



The first meters of the GP of Belgium 2023 will be ridden on July 28 at 13:30.

