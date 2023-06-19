Read all about the standings after the GP Canada 2023 here plus some things we noticed about last weekend.

Some Grands Prix always have something extra and never get boring. A boring GP of Canada has almost never happened. This weekend was great fun again. Of course it already started in qualifying, with some drivers from big teams not getting past Q2. Then you already have a field that is nicely mixed up for the race.

This edition did not disappoint either. True to tradition, we have all ranks, positions and overviews for you. First a few statistics. Verstappen now has as many GP victories as Ayrton Senna. Red Bull now has 100 race wins under its belt and this was the 200th race won by a car driven by Adrian Newey. The worst part is that the end is not in sight, given the force majeure.

Notable things from the GP Canada 2023

We also noticed a few things about the past weekend:

Albon’s top race

When he drove for Red Bull, Alex Albon was a neat but somewhat colorless driver. Now at Williams, Albon has found himself again. Not much credit can be achieved with that Williams, but the jobs where the car is somewhat competitive, Albon is just there and that is very good.

In qualifying and in the race. In qualifying he was lucky with a good bet (by going fast on slicks), but in the race he again drove a special strategy and fought for his P7.

Verstappen of an unprecedented high level

He has the best car in the field, but Sergio Pérez shows that it is not an easy task to get ahead of the field. Verstappen is actually always there. Max did well in the race, but we saw his true quality in qualifying. In Q1, Q2 and Q3 how the cow grabs by the horns and is immediately fast. Fast enough for good couch potato, so there are options (in terms of tires in this case). There wasn’t a single moment in the race when it looked like he wasn’t going to win the race. And to think that it is a circuit that the car did not suit, apparently.

Ferrari hugely anonymous

We often wonder why Matteo Binotto had to leave. This season Ferrari is less good than last year. Worse, perhaps, is the team’s failure to go unpunished. It’s not just the drivers.

In the race they didn’t even go that wrong, because both Ferraris stayed ahead of Pérez. In terms of speed, they are now the fourth team, while the car was still the fastest (shared or not) last year.

The old ones are still doing very well

Lewis Hamilton, Fernando Alonso and Nico Hülkenberg delivered a top performance this weekend. It is proof that young talent in Formula 1 is scarce. And if the quality is as high as the Old Guard, why rejuvenate?

Sure, George Russell was unlucky (by his own action), but Hamilton was simply faster all weekend. Stroll is not even close to Alonso. And Nico Hülkenberg dropped in the race, but was great in qualifying. Of course new talents have to break through, but the level of the oldies is still very high.

Only rush fast on Saturday

The Haas team surprises more often in qualifying. Especially with Hülkenberg behind the wheel, the car is capable of great things, relatively speaking. However, Haas must come up with a plan to get a little more involved in the race. The decline is indeed very large.

Perhaps they need to set the car a little less aggressively, lose some in qualifying, but that Kevin Magnussen and Hülkenberg can at least keep their position in the race.

Nyck de Vries is also always unlucky

Yes, we apologize again for Nyck de Vries. It’s just not easy for the best man. In qualifying things didn’t go too well and in the race he was unlucky to have just made a pit stop when the safety car came out. He then drove quite well, but things went wrong with the overtaking action on Kevin Magnussen, who did not just give in.

The desperation that followed in Turn 4 was an almost rare beauty of hopelessness and sums up his season perfectly. He’s just too slow now and every aggressive move ends up wrong. Not much was possible with the AlphaTauri this weekend, but even then it is simply not enough what it brings. He has the talent, Nyck is Formula E and Formula 3 champion. Fortunately we now get a few ‘real’ circuits where he has a lot of experience.

McLaren again fails to score

Of course no one had considered a top classification for McLaren. But they must be right about these kind of turbulent weekends, right? They have a great driver duo who can get the most out of the car. And yet it has been since 2014 that they have taken points here. There seems to be a curse hanging over the team from Woking.

Drivers Championship

It was logical that Verstappen is still at the top. What are the changes compared to the previous race? Carlos Sainz takes fifth from Russell. Albon makes a big jump to twelfth place thanks to his excellent P7. Because of that increase, the drivers behind them all drop a place. De Vries is very stable on P19 and, together with Sargeant, is the only one without points.

The standings after GP Canada 2023 in the Drivers’ Championship are as follows:

Position driver Team Points 1 Verstappen Red Bull 195 2 Perez Red Bull 126 3 Alonso Aston Martin 117 4 Hamilton Mercedes 102 5 Sainz Ferrari 68 6 Russell Mercedes 65 7 Leclerc Ferrari 54 8 Stroll Aston Martin 37 9 Ocon Alpine 29 10 Gasly Alpine 15 11 Norris McLaren 12 12 Albon Williams 7 13 Hulkenberg Hare 6 14 Piastri McLaren 5 15 Bottas Alfa Romeo 5 16 Guanyu Alfa Romeo 4 17 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 2 18 Magnussen Hare 2 19 DeVries AlphaTauri 0 20 Sergeant Williams 0

Constructors’ Championship

Williams now moves up one place to P9. AlphaTauri is now the worst team. That puts the mediocre performance of Nyck de Vries in the right light. With this pear box you have to hope for a golden opportunity. It is very painful for a team that previously played in midfield.

Furthermore, no changes in status. Aston Martin Racing is actually the second team in terms of speed, but because the share between the drivers is better divided, Mercedes GP is in P2. So Stroll has to do his best.

The standings after the GP Canada 2023 in the Constructors’ Championship are as follows:

Position Team Points 1 Red Bull Honda RBPT 321 2 Mercedes 167 3 Aston Martin Mercedes 154 4 Ferrari 122 5 Alpine 44 6 McLaren 17 7 Alfa Romeo 9 8 Haas Ferrari 8 9 Williams 7 10 AlphaTauri 2

Qualifying match

We see some special things happening here in the qualifying game. Firstly, that the drivers at Mercedes and Ferrari are now on an equal footing. Albon is the only one who has been faster than his teammate in every qualifying so far. Oscar Piastri seems far from Lando Norris, but the difference in speed and position is small. Esteban Ocon takes the lead over Pierre Gasly, but that is mainly due to Sainz.

More painful is that Lance Stroll is not even close to Alonso. That’s actually not possible. The fact that Pérez is slower than Verstappen is not a problem, but that Checo cannot even make it to Q3 is painful. Oh, speaking of painful, the difference in qualifying between Magnussen and Hülkenberg is very big.

The standings after the GP Canada 2023 in the qualifying game are as follows:

driver driver Verstappen 6 Perez 2 Alonso 7 Stroll 1 Russell 4 Hamilton 4 Leclerc 4 Sainz Jr. 4 Norris 7 Piastri 1 Ocon 5 Gasly 3 Hulkenberg 6 Magnussen 2 Guanyu 3 Bottas 5 Tsunoda 6 deVries 2 Albon 8 Sergeant 0

Fastest race lap

Sergio Pérez took the fastest race lap at the end of the race. It is an extra point, but given the position where Pérez was driving, it was not great. He was in sixth place.

Also considering the starting position that is just not very good. But yes, he has the fastest race lap. The title aspirations will be in the trash after that weekend.

The standings after the GP Canada 2023 in terms of fastest race laps are as follows:

driver Team Number of fastest race laps Verstappen Red Bull 3 Perez Red Bull 2 zhou Alfa Romeo 1 Russell Mercedes 1 Hamilton Mercedes 1

Driver of the Day

The sympathetic underdog wins this trophy generally. That is no different now, of course. Alexander Albon is a very sympathetic young man. In the race he managed to get P7 with a special one-stop strategy.

Particularly clever with perhaps the least car of the field. Granted, the Williams does well on fast tracks, but it just finished behind Checo.

The standings after the GP Canada 2023 in terms of Driver of the Day nominations are as follows:

driver Team Number of nominations Sergio Perez Red Bull 2 Max Verstappen Red Bull 2 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 1 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1 Esteban Ocon Alpine 1 Alex Albon Williams 1

Did the Autoblog editors predict the race correctly?

In recent races, De Drie Heren of the Autoblog editors saw that Verstappen, Pérez and Alonso were a real top 3 to predict. This time, two of them showed guts by predicting a different top 3.

For Michael (who guessed it safe) it was a top weekend: he gets a 100% by predicting every driver in the right place. It is also suddenly completely exciting in the editorial rankings.

The position after the GP Canada 2023 in the editorial standings is as follows:

Editor Points Jaap (HAM, PER, STR) 51 Wouter (STR, ALO, PER) 45 Michael (VER, ALO, HAM) 40

Good driver = 1 point, good driver in the right position: 5 points.

These Grands Prix have already been held:

March 5 | Bahrain GP

March 19 | Saudi Arabia GP

April 2 | Australian GP

April 30 | GP of Azerbaijan

May 7 | Miami GP

May 28 | Monaco GP

June 4 | Spain GP

June 18 | Canada GP

These Grands Prix are still on the calendar:

Date Race 30 Jun. – Jul 02 GP of Austria Jul 07 – Jul 09 Great Britain GP Jul 21 – Jul 23 Hungarian GP Jul 28 – Jul 30 GP of Belgium Aug 25 – Aug 27 GP of the Netherlands Sep 01 – 03 Sep. GP of Italy Sep 15 – Sept 17 Singapore GP Sep 22 – 24 Sep. GP of Japan 06 Oct. – 08 Oct. Qatar GP Oct 20 – Oct 22 United States GP Oct 27 – Oct 29 GP of Mexico 03 Nov. – 05 Nov. Brazil GP 17 Nov. – 19 Nov. Las Vegas GP 24 Nov. – 26 Nov. Abu Dhabi GP

The first meters of the 2023 Austrian GP will be held on June 30 at 13:30.

