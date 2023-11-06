Yes yes, there it is again! Check out the standings after the 2023 GP Brazil and all overviews here, plus everything that struck us about the past weekend.

The Brazilian GP – or actually the Sao Paulo Grand Prix – was, as is often the case, a guarantee for surprises. Last year, Mercedes GP was able to win its only race here and Verstappen was also able to win races here ‘in the past’, while Mercedes was dominant. That is always much more fun for the neutral viewer.

Last weekend the Brazilian GP once again did not disappoint, because the changing weather conditions also resulted in different drivers who were enjoying Interlagos (and suddenly not).

Seven things that struck us

In this article you can read all the rankings and overviews that matter. We also noticed a few things about the race:

Norris new challenger?

In the sprint race, Lando Norris was particularly close to Verstappen. Yes, we know: Verstappen also saved his tires a bit. But that doesn’t matter: the gap between Norris and Verstappen was quite small, smaller than between Norris and Pérez who is also in a Red Bull RB19. Every opportunity that seems to present itself, Norris is right behind it. How great would it be if McLaren could continue the trend of this half of the season into next season?

Aston Martin is recovering

At the start of the season, Aston Martin Racing seemed to be the challenger to Red Bull. It was clearly the second team and that was great, because it was only Fernando Alonso who took the podium places. After the summer break, the team seriously struggled and the updates initially turned out wrong. But now at Interlagos we could finally see that there was speed in that car, with a nice P3 starting position for Lance Stroll, who is brilliant once every 25 races and otherwise quite anonymous. We will come back to Alonso in a moment.

AlphaTauri done well again

The team from Faenza started very badly this season. But the way up has clearly been found. It’s a shame that Nyck de Vries couldn’t enjoy that, because the AT04 actually got better the moment it got its congé. In the sprint race, Tsunoda was even able to overtake Hamilton, who was looking for grip. In the main race, Ricciardo was surprisingly fast. He was one lap behind – so the classification was not great – but he stayed ahead of Oscar Piastri for a long time. The race was more positive for AlphaTauri than it seems judging by the outcome of the race.

Old-school tracks are always better

We understand the Tilke Temples. Gargantuan buildings with extremely wide asphalt. But its old-school circuit still has its charms. Interlagos is such a circuit, there is just less space, it eats tires and it is quite difficult to complete a lap perfectly. It’s great for the sport. An imperfect circuit often provides a lot of visual spectacle and this year it once again did not disappoint.

Weather conditions

Although the race was not extremely exciting, qualifying was. We have a special mention for the weather conditions. Man, that was a bum squeeze. It wasn’t even rain yet, but it was that the temperature suddenly dropped and the wind started blowing harder. Qualifying was like a lottery, Leclerc even wanted to pit because he thought his lap was nothing at all. In the end it turned out to be good enough for P2 and Stroll – always good in changing weather conditions – was third.

Fernando Alonso is an absolute hero

Alonso stood on the podium for the 106th time in his career. The Spaniard is still razor sharp. Pérez increased the pressure for laps, but Alonso parried neatly. After Checo passed, the battle seemed to be over, but nothing could be further from the truth. Instead of attacking in Turn 1, the man from Oviedo lined up his Aston Martin perfectly to pass in Turn 4. What a hero.

What’s going on at Mercedes?

Last year, Red Bull failed to achieve this and the Mercedes team triumphed. We had the secret hope that they would do well at the 2023 Brazilian GP. But it was hopeless. Things went very poorly, especially for Russell – who won last year. Even Gasly in the Alpine passed by with a smile.

Drivers Championship

The most exciting is the battle for P2 and P4. Sergio did well on Saturday by finishing ahead of Lewis Hamilton. So Hamilton still had more work to do, not at a time when it looked like Pérez was finally in his element. In the main race Pérez went very well and Hamilton did not. So this battle seems to be over. Lance Stroll rises to P10, while Carlos Sainz drops to P6.

The standings after the 2023 GP Brazil in the Drivers’ Championship are as follows

Position Driver Team Points 1 Verstappen Red Bull 524 2 Sergio Perez Red Bull 258 3 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 226 4 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 198 5 Lando Norris McLaren 195 6 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 192 7 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 170 8 George Russel Mercedes 156 9 Oscar Piastri McLaren 87 10 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 63 11 Pierre Gasly Alpine 62 12 Esteban Ocon Alpine 46 13 Alexander Albon Williams 27 14 Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 13 15 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo 10 16 Nico Hulkenberg Hare 9 17 Daniel Ricciardo AlphaTauri 6 18 Guanyu Zhou Alfa Romeo 6 19 Kevin Magnussen Hare 3 20 Liam Lawson AlphaTauri 2 21 Logan Sargeant Williams 1 22 Nyck de Vries AlphaTauri 0

Constructors’ Championship

A Mercedes and a Ferrari out of the race and Aston Martin is suddenly going great. We didn’t see that coming. Red Bull obviously took the most points thanks to Max’s win and Pérez’s P3. Aston Martin did excellent business and is approaching McLaren again. Things also remain exciting between Ferrari and Mercedes.

The standings after the 2023 GP Brazil in the constructors’ championship are as follows:

Position Team Points 1 Red Bull 782 2 Mercedes 382 3 Ferrari 362 4 McLaren 282 5 Aston Martin 261 6 Alpine 108 7 Williams 28 8 AlphaTauri 21 9 Alfa Romeo 16 10 Hare 12

Qualifying match

It is special to see how Lewis Hamilton is now also starting to gain the upper hand over his teammate in the qualifying sessions. Verstappen hardly has any trouble with Pérez and Albon even less with Sargeant. What we also hardly saw: Stroll bossing his teammate. Lance can often surprise in changing weather conditions. Then it suddenly becomes an occasional Senna.

The standings after the 2023 GP Brazil in the qualifying match are as follows:

Driver Driver Verstappen 18 Pérez 2 Alonso 16 Stroll 4 Russell 9 Hamilton 11 Leclerc 12 Sainz Jr. 8 Norris 14 Piastri 6 Ocon 9 Gasly 11 Hulkenberg 14 Magnussen 6 Guanyu 5 Bottas 15 Tsunoda 8 DeVries 2 Tsunoda 3 Ricciardo 2 Tsunoda 4 Lawson 1 Albon 20 Sargeant 0

Fastest race lap

It quickly became clear to the drivers that this was going to be a difficult one. The wear and tear at Interlagos is so high that you can’t even fully accelerate everywhere and that was during the qualifying session. This is even more difficult during the race: you have to drive as many laps as possible on one set of tires. In this case it was Lando Norris who took the fastest lap.

The head-to-head standings after the 2023 GP Brazil in terms of fastest race laps are as follows:

Driver Team Number of fastest race laps Verstappen Red Bull 8 Hamilton Mercedes 4 Pérez Red Bull 2 Russell Mercedes 1 Zhou Alfa Romeo 1 Alonso Aston Martin 1 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1 Piastri McLaren 1 Norris McLaren 1

Driver of the Day

You don’t buy anything for it and yet you do. The Driver of the Dayaward is a public award and since Formula 1 is a sport to entertain the public, it is secretly quite important. Normally, the underdog usually wins. Max didn’t even participate in the top 3. It was Lando Norris who won the award for the fifth time this season. Not undeserved, but Fernando Alonso’s action was great.

The mutual standings after the 2023 GP Brazil in terms of Driver of the Day nominations are as follows:

Driver Team Number of nominations Lando Norris McLaren 5 Sergio Perez Red Bull 3 Max Verstappen Red Bull 3 Oscar Piastri McLaren 2 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 2 Carlos Sainz Jr. Ferrari 2 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1 Esteban Ocon Alpine 1 Alex Albon Williams 1

Did the Autoblog editors predict the race correctly?

Well no. We can’t make anything else of it. Jaap had predicted Norris’s P2 and Wouter predicted Max’s win. However, editors were convinced that Mercedes would do better. And Ferrari. Very rare: Michael didn’t get any points for the first time in a long time.

The standings after the 2023 GP Brazil in the editorial rankings are as follows:

Editor Points Jaap (HAM, NOR RUS) 106 Michael (HAM, PER, SAI) 100 Wouter ( FAR HAM, SAI) 93 1 point for correct guessing in the top 3, 5 points for correct position

These Grands Prix have already been held:

March 5 | GP of Bahrain

March 19 | GP of Saudi Arabia

April 2 | Australian GP

April 30 | GP of Azerbaijan

May 7 | GP of Miami

May 28 | Monaco GP

June 4 | GP of Spain

June 18 | Canadian GP

July 2 | GP of Austria

July 9 | GP of England

July 23 | GP of Hungary

July 30 | GP of Belgium

August 27 | GP of the Netherlands

September 3 | GP of Italy

September 17 | Singapore GP

September 24 | GP of Japan

October 8 | GP of Qatar

October 22 | GP of America

October 29 | GP of Mexico

November 5 | GP of Brazil

These Grands Prix are still on the calendar:

Grand Prix Circuit Date Vegas Las Vegas Street Circuit Nov 17 – Nov 19 Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Yas Marina Circuit Nov 24 – Nov 26

The first meters of the Las Vegas GP will be held on November 16 at 5:30 AM.

