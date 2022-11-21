The position after the GP Abu Dhabi 2022 is immediately the last. Besides the booth, there were a few things that caught our eye.

What a long stint. No, not Leclerc’s yesterday, but all season. We started about 250 days ago and since then we’ve had 22 race weekends. the Abu Dhabi GP was not very exciting.

Of course, there were still some changes possible. Especially between some teams. The main battle was of course between Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen’s teammate.

We all know now how it ended. Leclerc still took P2, both in the final position and in the race. Verstappen won his fifteenth Grand Prix victory.

Before we walk you through the latest changes, here are 7 things we noticed about the past weekend:

7 Things We Noticed

Max Verstappen unapproachable

Come on man. It’s not fun anymore anyway. Verstappen wins the Abu Dhabi GP for the THIRD time in a row. Verstappen has the gift of being very fast while it looks calm. That is something we also saw with the really greats of the sport: Hamilton, Schumacher and Prost. In tire saving mode he could quite easily match the speed of Leclerc and Pérez.

Just not Perez

It is funny how people shout on the internet that Verstappen should (or should have) helped Pérez more. The problem is simply that Pérez is still a bit too slow. Where Leclerc has to make do with confusing strategies and mediocre reliability, Pérez had the same material as Verstappen. Just like Bottas and Barrichello, Pérez should have secured P2 in the championship (much) earlier. So even as number 2, Sergio has to do better, perhaps that is why Red Bull brought in Ricciardo.

Leclerc the rightful number 2

Charles Leclerc is Verstappen’s biggest challenger. It’s that simple. Not just when you look at the last race, but the whole weekend and the whole season. it is one of the few drivers that can match Verstappen at the moment (he is sometimes even faster over one lap). Halfway through the race, Ferrari changed its strategy, which Leclerc was able to anticipate very well and ultimately remained quite easy for Pérez.

Mercedes suddenly slow again

It is funny to see how the British media spoke of the ‘resurrection’ of Mercedes. Yes, they were doing well on the high-elevation courses (interlagos and Mexico), but suddenly they were the third team again. That in itself was also predictable: the layout of the track (many straights) and the height (40 cm above sea level) are completely different, which also had an effect on the performance of the Mercedes.

Fernando Alonso was absolutely unlucky in 2022

The combination Alpine and Fernando has not turned out to be a good one. Very strange, because Alonso became world champion twice with the team from Enstone in 2005 and 2006. There were certainly successes, the Alpine was very promising, but mainly in his hands the Alpine was far too unreliable. According to Alonso, he has lost 70 points because of the unreliability.

We will not miss Latifi and Schumacher

Formula 1 has always had third-party drivers. As drivers, Mick and Nicholas are very good, but they are simply not one of the top 20 drivers on the planet. Last race it was clear again that they are not top performers. Their battle was really between the deaf and the blind. Of course, it is difficult to profile yourself in lesser cars, but the crashes, failed overtaking actions and the like look a bit clumsy.

No win for Lewis Hamilton

At the start of this season it was already clear that Mercedes would not have much chance of claiming a victory. In the end there was one chance and George Russell grabbed it with both hands. Lewis Hamilton always managed to win a race, even with less material. This is the first season in which it did not work out for the seven-time world champion. A pity in itself, because it was certainly not due to Hamilton’s commitment. Luckily he will be back next year with a hopefully better car.

Drivers Championship

Max Verstappen has a 146 point lead, just missing Vettel’s 155 in 2013. However, the difference with the rest is huge. Even if Verstappen had let Pérez past last race in Brazil, Sergio was still short. He left it himself in one of the many races this year. There are also two mutations. Hamilton drops one place compared to Sainz. And Vettel lost a place to Ricciardo.

The standings after the 2022 Abu Dhabi GP in the Drivers’ Championship are as follows:

Position Driver Team Points 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 454 2 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 308 3 Sergio Perez Red Bull 305 4 George Russell Mercedes 275 5 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 246 6 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 240 7 Lando Norris McLaren 122 8 Esteban Ocon Alpine 92 9 Fernando Alonso Alpine 81 10 Valttery Bottas Alfa Romeo 49 11 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 37 12 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 37 13 Kevin Magnussen Hare 25 14 Pierre Gasley AlphaTauri 23 15 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 18 16 Mike Schumacher Hare 12 17 Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 12 18 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo 6 19 Alexander Albon Williams 4 20 Nicholas Latifi Williams 2 21 Nick de Vries Williams 2 22 Nico Hulkenberg Aston Martin

Constructors’ Championship

This turned out to be less exciting than expected. Ferrari was in excellent shape, while Mercedes failed. Alpine was quite easy ahead of McLaren, despite Alonso’s retirement. Alfa Romeo saw Aston Martin approach very close, but the head-to-head result determines that Alfa Romeo is still above the British team. If Vettel could have passed Ricciardo at the last, they would have been one step higher. Gambled and lost with the separate strategy for the Heppenheimer.

The standings after the 2022 Abu Dhabi GP in the Constructors’ Championship are as follows:



Position Team Points 1 Red Bull RBPT 759 2 Ferrari 554 3 Mercedes 515 4 Alpine Renault 173 5 McLaren 159 6 Alfa Romeo Ferrari 55 7 Aston Martin 55 8 Hare 37 8 AlphaTauri 35 10 Williams-Mercedes 8

Qualifying game

It is now a final score. What is striking is that the oldies have done so well. Drivers like Stroll, Russell, Ocon should basically walk away from their very old teammates. That didn’t happen. Schumacher did quite well, by the way, as did Tsunoda. In the end, it is Albon and Norris who had their teammate completely in the race.

The standings after the GP Abu Dhabi 2022 in the qualifying game are as follows:

Team Driver Driver Mercedes Lewis Hamilton (13) George Russell (9) Red Bull Max Verstappen (18) Sergio Perez (4) Ferrari Charles Leclerc (15) Charles Sainz (7) McLaren Lando Norris (19) Daniel Ricciardo (3) Alpine Fernando Alonso (12) Esteban Ocon (10) AlphaTauri Peter Gasly (13) Yuki Tsunoda (9) Aston Martin Lance Stroll (8) Sebastian Vettel (12) Aston Martin Nico Hulkenberg (1) Lance Stroll (1) Williams Alex Albon (19) Nicolas Latifi (2) Williams Nicolas Latifi (0) Nick de Vries (1) Alfa Romeo Racing Valtteri Bottas (14) Guanyou Zhou (8) Hare Kevin Magnussen (15) Michael Schumacher (7)

Fastest race lap

Still nice for Lando, who takes another extra point with the fastest race lap. Most of the drivers at the front drove a fairly conservative strategy, but Norris was able to take advantage of this to go in one more time and take the fastest lap: 1:24.389. Verstappen has finally had the fastest lap this season. The most remarkable name: Zhou Gyanyu!

The standings after the GP Abu Dhabi 2022 in terms of fastest race laps are as follows:

Driver Team Number of fastest laps Max Verstappen Red Bull 5 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 4 George Russell Mercedes 4 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 2 Sergio Perez Red Bull 2 Lando Norris McLaren 2 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo 1

Driver of the Day

Of course he couldn’t be anyone but Sebastian Vettel. That man just deserves that title. In addition, Sebastian Vettel is the man everyone is crazy about at the moment. Max Verstappen got a lot of boos, but Vettel only got a huge cheer. And no less than 56% of the vote, with which he rightly so Driver of the Day used to be. Justly? Mwah, Vettel was very strong all weekend, but in the race the strategy killed him. Leclerc’s performance was relatively the best in our opinion (but don’t disagree!).

The standings after the GP Abu Dhabi 2022 in terms of Driver of the Day nominations are as follows:

Driver Team Number of nominations Max Verstappen Red Bull 5 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 4 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 2 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 2 Sergio Perez Red Bull 1 Mike Schumacher Hare 1 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1 Nick de Vries Williams 1 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 1

Did the Autoblog editors predict the race correctly?

Well no. Not really, actually. Michael had Verstappen in the right place and takes 5 points, Wouter one point ahead of Verstappen on the podium. Jaap had guessed Pérez and Verstappen on the podium, but in the wrong position. Michael is again the best at predicting Formula 1 races this year, that much is clear.

The position after the GP Abu Dhabi 2022 in the editorial standings is as follows:

Editor Points Michael ( FAR HAM, RUS) 96 Wouter (RUS, HAM, LEC) 89 Jaap (PER, FARham) 65

These Grands Prix have already been held:

March 20 | Bahrain GP

March 27 | Saudi Arabia GP

April 10 | Australian GP

April 24 | GP of Emilia Romagna

May 8 | Miami GP

May 22 | Spain GP

May 29 | Monaco GP

June 12 | GP of Azerbaijan

June 19 | Canada GP

July 3 | England GP

July 10 | GP of Austria

July 24 | GP of France

July 31 | Hungarian GP

August 28 | GP of Belgium

September 4 | GP of the Netherlands

September 11 | GP of Italy

October 2 | Singapore GP

October 9 | GP of Japan

October 23 | GP of America

October 30 | GP of Mexico

November 13 | Brazil GP

Nov. 20 | Abu Dhabi GP

Thanks for following Formula 1 via Autoblog!

This article Stand after GP Abu Dhabi 2022 and 7 things appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#Standings #Abu #Dhabi