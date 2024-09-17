Home policy

From: Anne-Christine Merholz, Peter Sieben, Moritz Maier

Merz does it! The Union’s candidate for chancellor has been decided. This is the reaction from the CDU and CSU and the currently only possible coalition partner, the SPD.

Berlin – The question of the Union’s candidate for chancellor has been decided. CSU leader Markus Söder and CDU leader Friedrich Merz unexpectedly appeared before the press on Tuesday at 12 o’clock sharp to announce: Merz will do it! IPPEN.MEDIA Leading figures in the Union commented on the decision. SPD party leader Lars Klingbeil also spoke at a press conference. According to current opinion polls, only a repeat of the grand coalition is politically and mathematically possible.

Voices from the Union: “It’s good that this question has now been clarified and we can concentrate on content”

Thorsten Frei, First Parliamentary Secretary of the CDU/CSU parliamentary group, opposite IPPEN.MEDIA: “Friedrich Merz has led the party out of the valley of tears. Today the Union is united again, powerful and confident of winning the federal election next year. In recent months and years, the party and parliamentary group leader has demonstrated how to motivate and lead a popular party with a broad base. The CSU is also making a significant contribution to this success. Markus Söder deserves great respect for giving top priority to responsibility for Germany and for the Union family.”

Prof. Mario Voigt, State Chairman of the CDU Thuringia and Chairman of the CDU parliamentary group in the Thuringian State Parliament and member of the Presidium of the CDU Germany to IPPEN.MEDIA: “This is a good day for Germany. The CDU and CSU agree that Friedrich Merz is the right chancellor at this time. The team spirit of Friedrich Merz, Hendrik Wüst and Markus Söder makes the Union stronger than ever. Together with Friedrich Merz, we will succeed in placing the interests of East Germany even more at the center of our politics.”

Press conference on the question of the Union’s candidate for chancellor. CDU party leader Friedrich Merz and CSU party leader Markus Söder have reached an agreement: Merz will do it. © picture alliance/dpa | Kay Nietfeld

“The people in the new federal states and in Thuringia appreciate that Friedrich Merz stands for a consistent change of direction in migration policy and is committed to the economic strength of our country. Now, more than ever, it is important that our country is led into the future with determination and a clear compass for economic stability and social cohesion. Friedrich Merz has the full support of the CDU Thuringia.”

“Standing united as a union” – CDU and CSU welcome Merz as candidate for chancellor

Sepp Müller, deputy chairman of the CDU/CSU parliamentary groupexplained to IPPEN.MEDIA: “We stand united as a union. Our goal is to govern our country properly again. Together with the CDU and CSU, we will succeed. With Friedrich Merz as Chancellor, we will once again have a leader and common sense in the Chancellery.”

Serap Güler, CDU member of the Bundestagopposite IPPEN.MEDIA: It is good that this question has now been clarified and we can concentrate completely on the substance. What pleases me and many others in the party is above all that we have resolved this question this time in a closed and united manner. We all in the Union have a strong interest in this traffic light government being replaced and in finally having a federal government capable of taking action again. Just like Hendrik Wüst I am also convinced that with Friedrich Merz we will succeed in making this new beginning.

Ina Scharrenbach, Minister for Home Affairs, Local Government, Construction and Digitalisation in NRW and member of the Presidium of the CDU Germanyexplained to IPPEN.MEDIA: “Friedrich Merz is a politician with a sense of order. Especially in times of geopolitical upheaval, it is important not to just make politics based on polls. He is authentic, listens, takes people along and sets priorities. He is a good candidate for chancellor and has every chance of becoming the next chancellor in the federal election.”

“Harmonious and smooth” – Chancellor candidate Merz has led the Union out of “difficult times”

Dr. Volker Ullrich, Legal Policy Spokesman of the CSU in the German Bundestag to IPPEN.MEDIA: “We have now resolved the K question in the Union a little more quickly than originally planned. I am particularly pleased that we have resolved it harmoniously and smoothly this time. This is what responsible action looks like. Our joint candidate is now officially called Friedrich Merz. Personally, I think this is a very good choice because he has a high level of economic competence and international reputation. I would also like to thank Markus Söder for his support in this decision. This is a strong signal of unity because only together are we strong as a Union. The CSU will support Friedrich Merz and the CDU will do so with full force.

The Aachen CDU digital politician Caterina Dos Santos said to IPPEN.MEDIA: “Friedrich Merz has taken on responsibility for our party and our parliamentary group in difficult times. Over the last three years, he has proven that practical work and trusting cooperation are the foundations for political success. Our country needs this trusting cooperation. Only a united union can create new trust in the political center. I am convinced that this unity is the best prerequisite for a successful election campaign. We have a lot to do. The heart of the Union beats in the center.”

Merz and Söder at a joint press conference on the chancellor question in the Union. © Kay Nietfeld/dpa

Voices from the SPD: “The SPD is happy to accept Merz as an opponent”

SPD party leader Lars Klingbeil said at a press conference in the Düsseldorf state parliament, which was called at short notice: “I was not surprised that Friedrich Merz was the candidate for chancellor. He has been working on his image and his friendship with Markus Söder for months. The election campaign will definitely be exciting and the SPD will gladly accept Merz as an opponent. In the end, the decisive factor will also be how much and how credibly the candidates will campaign for the future of Germany as an industrial location. NRW plays an important role in this; 45,000 people are employed in the state in the steel industry alone.”

Jochen Ott, Chairman of the SPD parliamentary group in the NRW state parliamentadded: “Hendrik Wüst was unable to win a majority in Berlin and is giving up his candidacy for chancellor. He said that one of the main focuses in NRW is on schools and daycare centers. That is a slap in the face for all parents when you look at the huge shortage of daycare places and daycare center closures. It remains to be seen what ambitions Mr. Wüst really has in NRW.”

Macit Karaahmetoglu, SPD member of the Bundestag: “Both Söder and Merz are rhetorically almost permanently on the slope of right-wing populism, repeatedly attracting attention with excessively exaggerated statements, which are then later recaptured or glossed over. They have now become very much influenced by the spooky magic of this AfDstrategy and hope to keep their conservative core audience happy,” said Karaahmetoglu. He believes, however, that “political correctness” and decency are much less hated by the CDU and CSU electorate than the two leading figures assumed. “Not a few people want to go back to the serious path of Angela Merkel, who always warned that drastic words would quickly be followed by corresponding actions. Against this background, both Söder and Merz represent risky candidates.”