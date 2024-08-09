Chihuahua.- The president of the Superior Court of Justice of Chihuahua, Myriam Hernández, went to Culiacán, Sinaloa, to address the issue of Judicial Reform. She said that the position of the legislators is to continue with the election of magistrates and judges.

He explained that the position of the Judiciary was to defend the judicial career, which is why they requested that the reform be carried out at another time.

He added that one of the most notable points was the position of the Morena legislators to take into account what was pointed out by the representatives of the Judicial Branch, but this would not change the decision to hold elections to determine judges and magistrates.