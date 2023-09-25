Standing ovation from the Canadian parliament for the Nazi veteran: the president forced to apologize

A standing ovation for an SS volunteer. It is the surreal scene seen in the Canadian Parliament during last Friday’s visit by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, accompanied by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

For the occasion, the Speaker of the House of Commons, Anthony Rota, wanted to invite a Ukrainian veteran of the Second World War, Yaroslav Hunka. In Rota’s words, the 98-year-old had fought for “Ukrainian independence against the Russians.”

A euphemistic description to say the least according to Jewish organizations such as the Canadian Cija (Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs), which said it was “deeply disturbed” by what happened.

During the war Hunka was in fact a member of the “14. Waffen-Grenadier-Division der SS”, also known as the “Galicia division”, a Ukrainian volunteer unit placed under Nazi command. Members of the division, renamed the First Home Army Division before surrendering to Allied forces in May 1945, were accused of numerous atrocities against Polish and Jewish civilians.

The Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Center for Holocaust Studies said the division was “responsible for massacres against innocent civilians, characterized by brutality and evil of an unimaginable level.” In a statement, the organization asked for an apology “to every Holocaust survivor and World War II veteran who fought the Nazis” and an explanation “as to how this individual could have entered the Canadian parliament and received the appreciation from the President of the Chamber and a standing ovation”.

Yesterday Rota, who had celebrated Hunka as a “Ukrainian hero” and “a Canadian hero”, apologized, saying he had “become aware of further information that makes me regret my decision”. “I especially wish to extend my deepest apologies to the Jewish communities in Canada and around the world. I take full responsibility for my action,” Rota said, claiming that his fellow parliamentarians and members of the Ukrainian delegation were unaware of his intention to honor Hunka. “No advance notice was given to the Prime Minister’s office, nor to the Ukrainian delegation, regarding the invitation or recognition,” Prime Minister Trudeau’s office clarified, recalling Rota’s apologies. “It was the right thing to do,” the statement said.