The leader of the unrecognized republic, Vadim Krasnoselsky, proposed to the Moldovan President to start direct negotiations on the settlement of the conflict. Previously, Tiraspol refused to bring political issues up for discussion, suggesting that they start by building mutual trust. Now it’s the other way around. Russia supported the idea. In Chisinau, they said that they had not received any invitations. Izvestia was investigating why the Moldovan authorities avoid direct negotiations.

Denied me two times

“ I am convinced that today we have a chance to solve a historic task – to end one of the most protracted conflicts in Eastern Europe. Not limiting ourselves to discussing individual political, socio-economic and humanitarian problems, we can, and therefore must, take the next most important step – to sit down at the negotiating table and start discussing a comprehensive settlement of the conflict, “- with this letter appealed to the President of Moldova Maya Sandu, the leader of the unrecognized republic of Transnistria, Vadim Krasnoselsky …

In his message, he pointed out that “the unresolved conflict continues to restrain the development of both Transnistria and Moldova.” “The negotiation process is in a state of stagnation. Meanwhile, in the three decades that have passed since the end of the confrontation, more than one generation of young people has grown up who do not see opponents in their peers on the other side of the border, ”the document says.

According to Krasnoselsky, the resumption of negotiations in the 5 + 2 format (Moldova, Transnistria, OSCE, Russia, Ukraine, as well as observers from the US and EU) would help remove barriers in the economy, trade, transport and finance. But before that, as the leader of the unrecognized republic noted, it is necessary to directly discuss the conditions for future peaceful coexistence.

In the letter, Krasnoselsky calls for a conversation “about ways of rapprochement between Moldova and Transnistria.” What exactly is meant by this, he does not specify. In addition, the Pridnestrovian leader announces his readiness to discuss the special status of Pridnestrovie. “Your representatives declare about the possible granting of some special status to Pridnestrovie, but the parameters of this status are unclear to us – one thing is clear that the settlement should be based on viable models,” the document says. “However, until now, all the appeals of the Pridnestrovian side remain unanswered,” the politician added.

In Chisinau, the invitation was ignored, citing the fact that they did not receive it … “I haven’t seen any letter. <…> I have no appointments [с Красносельским]… All discussions on solving the problems of citizens from the left bank of the Dniester are conducted through the Bureau of Reintegration “, – commented on President of Moldova Maya Sandu.

At the same time, earlier Chisinau insisted on the transition to the issue of a comprehensive settlement, and Tiraspol refused to bring political issues to the negotiations. suggesting “focus on removing barriers and confidence-building measures.”

“Give impetus to the Transnistrian settlement”

Tiraspol’s initiative was supported in Moscow … Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova called on Moldova to respond to this proposal, saying that it could “give impetus to the Transnistrian settlement process and overcome the protracted stagnation.”

Negotiations on the Transnistrian settlement began to stall since 2019 amid election campaigns in Moldova. Over the past two years, the parties have not held a single round of negotiations in the “5 + 2” format. After becoming president last year, Maia Sandu made a number of harsh statements about Pridnestrovie and noted that she was not going to meet with the Pridnestrovian leader, as her predecessors did in office.

Whether Krasnoselsky was referring to negotiations on reunification with Chisinau is still not clear. Throughout the history of the conflict, Transnistria has once demonstrated its readiness to negotiate on this topic. In 2003, the parties discussed a project for the creation of a federal state, in which Transnistria and Gagauzia would receive the status of subjects. Ultimately, however, Chisinau rejected the plan to unify Moldova.

“Sandu is in a weak position”

As noted by a senior researcher at the IMEMO im. EAT. Primakov RAS Dmitry Ofitserov-Belsky, most likely, Krasnoselsky’s initiative was agreed with Moscow …

– Sandu is not up to negotiations now, at the moment she is in a weak position … There are also internal contradictions in her camp. Andrei Spinu is her direct competitor. Against the background of a large number of problems facing the president, which she is unable to solve with her insufficiently professional team, it is dangerous to start new negotiations – with Transnistria. On the part of Krasnoselsky, this is a very correct step to put Sanda in front of the need to give an answer now. He increases his freedom of maneuver for future negotiations , – the expert is sure.

Nikolai Mezhevich, Chief Researcher at the Institute of Europe of the Russian Academy of Sciences, agrees with this point of view.

– Apparently, in Transnistria they found an opportunity to pay their part of the debt for gas and switch to normal gas supply. But this, most likely, violates the political plans of Sandu, which focuses on the US and the EU. The initiative of Pridnestrovie is absolutely correct and justified, but problems with implementation may arise, the political scientist believes.

The negotiations between the representatives of Tiraspol and Chisinau were to take place in October, in Sweden. But they did not take place.

– Both sides insist on their position. Pridnestrovians – on the fact that they are independent and sovereign, Romanists in Moldova say that federalization of the country is impossible, it can only be a unitary state … They would just like to reunite with Romania. The issue of the Hungarian minority living in Transylvania would have to be resolved. Russia, like other countries, recognizes the territorial integrity of Moldova, – said Officers-Belsky in a conversation with Izvestia.

“It would be a mistake to negotiate”

At the same time, both sides have accumulated many topics for discussion, the political scientist emphasizes.

– For example, issues related to economic interaction. Right-bank Moldova is the main buyer of Transnistrian goods. 11% of Transnistrian exports go to Ukraine and Russia, almost 30% to the European Union, mainly to Romania, and the rest to right-bank Moldova. So the economic ties are very close. The negotiations could also concern the Romanian language, the end of the blockade, including the banking … Former Deputy Prime Minister for Reintegration Vlad Kulminsky has left the post. It is possible that Sandu gave him to understand that there would be no negotiations, – said a senior researcher at the IMEMO. EAT. Primakov RAS.

In his opinion, Sandu is now in a vulnerable position, moreover, he realizes that he will not receive any benefit from the negotiations.

– She understands that it will be a blank shot, if the negotiations were before the new presidential elections, she could agree on something. Now she can only receive accusations of unprofessionalism, inability to come to an agreement either with Moscow or with Transnistria. It would be a mistake to enter into negotiations in which she has nothing to offer, the specialist is sure.

According to Officerov-Belsky, most likely, discussion and consultations will resume in spring …