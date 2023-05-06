Hollywood screenwriters and writers began a sweeping strike this week that, if it continues, experts say, will eventually wipe out cable television and major entertainment companies, including movies.

Amid this, traditional TV networks say they have already lost billions of dollars creating shows to compete with platforms like Netflix, and say they need to cut their spending even further.

According to the Los Angeles Times, entertainment companies such as Paramount Globalwhich owns CBS and Paramount Pictures are barely recovering from the ravages caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, and investors worry that this industry will still live off its production as viewers increasingly migrate to streaming services.

The change has caused the audience to abandon very profitable cable channels like Paramount’s MTV, Comedy Central and Nickelodeon. And with the strike beginning Tuesday, the start of the fall television season is expected to be delayed for ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC. In fact, late-night comedy shows, including CBS’s ‘The Late Show With Stephen Colbert’ and ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ on ABC have been replaced by reruns.

According to a Moody’s report, the strike could also hurt small film production companies.

However, another is singing for streaming platforms such as Netflix, which according to some analysts, cited by the Los Angeles Times, could benefit from the strike. “We have a huge base of upcoming shows and movies from around the world that we could probably serve our members better than most. We have a pretty solid release slate that will take us a long time,” said Netflix co-CEO ted sarandos.

Amazon and Apple are also protected because their movie and television studios represent a tiny fraction of their businesses, LAT says.

What does the WGA claim?

The Writers Guild of America calls for salary increases and the so-called residuals, which are the payments that team members receive when their project is broadcast by some medium.

The union also expects streaming platforms to generate more transparent processes in terms of the number of times their products are viewed by audiences, and that they are paid a percentage based on this. In the same way, they demand that there be a minimum, between 6 and 12 writers per program, and the guarantee of at least 10 weeks of continuous work.

“The traditional model of television in which scriptwriters were hired to work on series of 20 episodes per season, allowing them to work a good part of the year, was turned upside down with the advent of streaming platforms. Now the seasons can be only six to eight episodes, so the work is scarcer and the writing teams are smaller and smaller. I have friends who come from finishing successful shows and who are literally driving Ubers or walking dogs (…) just to make ends meet,” he says. Sarah Fisher who worked for Marvel productions such as ‘Agents of SHIELD’.

Brittani Nichols, writer of the ‘Abbott Elementary’ series demands fair payment of residuals.“While these can be very high for shows that are broadcast on traditional advertising-driven television, they are very low when a series is broadcast through streaming platforms that do not share audience figures,” he says.

