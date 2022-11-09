South Korea.- Standing Eggis a very little known K-pop band in Latin America but with sizable numbers among English-speaking Korean music lovers. It is made up of three members whom they call ‘Egg 1, Egg 2 and Egg 3’, their names are, Clover, the guitarist; Han Kyul plays the double bass and Hana plays the Djembe, a percussion instrument.

The three young people are originally from South Korea and their live performances show their enormous talent for the music industry.

We recommend you read…

the future in korean pop of this peculiar group is imminent, since they compose their melodies, indie acoustic music. They debuted under the backing of the company ‘Von Entertainment’ in the year 2010 and once you listen to their songs you will be hooked with the enigmatic aura they convey.

Pictures of ‘Huevo 1’, ‘Huevo 2’, and ‘Huevo 3’ are hard to find, and they don’t act in their music videos because they hope their fans can focus on their music rather than their looks, so feast your ears on this art show courtesy of K-Pop.

We recommend you read…

Among the best known songs of the group are, ‘Little Star’, ‘Because of Different Times’, ‘Old song’ and ‘He Loves Me’.

It should be noted that the group has made melodies for various Korean series, of the romantic genre, which has helped them increase their monthly numbers of listeners.