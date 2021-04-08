D.he Kultusministerkonferenz (KMK) agreed on Thursday evening to open schools with regular tests and accelerated vaccinations for school staff, especially for the final classes. The President of the Conference of Ministers of Education and Brandenburg Minister for Education, Youth and Sport Britta Ernst (SPD) said: “Even in this difficult phase of the corona epidemic, education policy is responsible for ensuring children and young people have access to education and instruction. That is why it is our common goal to offer as much face-to-face teaching as possible. “

Heike Schmoll Political correspondent in Berlin, responsible for the “educational worlds”.

All pupils, teachers and school employees are to be offered two self-tests per week. Some countries have since made them compulsory, while others still seem to have problems with obtaining tests. This includes, for example, North Rhine-Westphalia.

The final classes should be able to take their exams in any case, the Abitur should take place. Which age groups can otherwise return to face-to-face classes after the Easter break is regulated differently in different countries.

Minister of Education: Keep schools open as far as possible

The head of the epidemiology department at the Helmholtz Center for Infection Research (HZI) Braunschweig, Gérard Krause, who was invited by the KMK, said: “In view of the increase in serious illnesses, further measures are needed across society to reduce the spread of infection. The suspension of face-to-face classes should not be seen as the primary means of fighting a pandemic, but as an additional measure after the exhaustion of contact-restricting measures in other areas of life. The suspension of face-to-face lessons has severe psychosocial and physical consequences for many children and young people – if this intervention is unavoidable, it must be combined with measures that mitigate these undesirable consequences. “