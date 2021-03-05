A.According to the President of the Conference of Education Ministers, Britta Ernst, all pupils should be able to go to school again in March. “In the Standing Conference we are in agreement: We want all pupils to go to school again in March – even if there will usually be alternating lessons first,” said Brandenburg’s education minister to the editorial network Germany (RND). “Some federal states, in which the incidence values ​​are very low, will also opt for face-to-face teaching,” added the SPD politician. The alternating lessons in particular make it possible to keep distances very well.

“Even if we have a different situation due to the virus mutation, we cannot wait several more weeks. The school closings have too high a social price for that, ”emphasized Ernst. The alternating lessons in particular make it possible to keep distances very well. Children and young people suffered greatly from the restriction of their contacts – not only because of poorer educational opportunities, but also psychologically. “That shouldn’t leave us indifferent,” said Ernst. “That is why it is clear to me that we not only have to open the primary schools, but also at least have to switch to secondary schools.”

Ernst also calls for a Digital Pact II, with which the federal government supports the states on a permanent basis in matters of digitization and schools. “The ongoing investments in order to keep our schools permanently up to date in terms of digitization cannot be made by the federal states and municipalities alone,” said Ernst, justifying the demand. “The federal government must continue to get involved – and to a considerable extent.” The digital pact for schools came into force in May 2019. By 2024, the federal government will provide five billion euros to equip schools with new technology.